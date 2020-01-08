Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Basketball's Top 5 Recruiting Class Might Get Even Better

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

During the final segment of "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" today, 247Sports.com writer Zach Shaw shared a report penned by one of his colleagues, UCLA hoops recruiting insider Tracy Pierson, that Michigan appears to be in the lead for 2020 five-star Joshua Christopher. 

As Shaw noted from the article, Pierson writes: "A few sources have indicated recently, however, that Christopher now is just about certain to be going to Michigan" and while noting that things can change between now and when the April 15 Spring Signing Day period begins "we've heard that the Christopher camp has made pretty strong indications that he's Michigan bound." 

Ranked the No. 11 player nationally and the No. 2 shooting guard, Christopher would be the biggest get of Juwan Howard's early tenure as head coach, and would join a class rated No. 4 nationally that already includes Top 100 players: No. 12 Isaiah Todd (committed but not signed, rumored to be considering playing in Australia next year), No. 34 Hunter Dickinson (committed, signing in the spring), No. 61 Zeb Jackson (signed in November) and No. 84 Terrance Williams (committed and signing in the spring). 

Howard's initial recruiting class already marks the first time since 2013 that Michigan will have signed three Top 100 recruits, and if both Christopher and Todd sign, it would represent just the third and fourth consensus five-stars U-M has landed since 2000, joining Dion Harris in 2003 and Glenn Robinson III in 2012. 

With Christopher, Michigan would likely cement his spot at 4th in the 2020 team recruiting rankings, which would represent a two-decade best, exceeding the eighth-ranked classes U-M signed in 2003 and 2012. 

Christopher, who has a top four of Michigan, Arizona State, UCLA and Missouri, has not yet announced when he will make his decision. 

You can check out the Christopher highlight tape below.

Run the Probility Ann Arbor Marathon March 22 - full and half marathons, 10K, 5K and a celebrity marathon relay (6.5 miles per segment). Use TheHuddle10 to get 10% off your entry fee now through Jan. 12. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/08/20

Steve Deace

My third Michigan sports prediction of 2020 is a major reform coming to Big Ten football that will impact the Wolverines as well as everyone else.

History Says Michigan Must Get Elite QB Play To Reach Its Potential

Steve Deace

History proves there's nothing holding Jim Harbaugh's program back more than the lack of elite quarterback play.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Alabama

Brandon Brown

This post will be where Michigan fans can chat with each other about what happens.

Michigan Fans Confident A Win Over Ohio State Is Coming

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Will Michigan beat Ohio State at least once in the next three years? We asked, and you answered.

Michigan Football's Quarterbacks In 2020: Milton, McCaffrey Set To Battle

MichaelSpath

We continue our way too early 2020 look at the Michigan football team by delving into the game's most important position: quarterback.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Offseason Football News

Steve Deace

The latest episode of Michigan Podcast tackles recent offseason football news, and whether we're now a basketball school.

Listen: Bill Bender Talks National Title Game, Michigan Citrus Bowl Defeat

MichaelSpath

SportingNews.com columnist Bill Bender joined "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" to preview the 2020 national championship and discuss the end of Michigan's 2019 season.

Nico Collins Returning For Senior Season

MichaelSpath

Michigan football got a boost of good news Sunday evening when wide receiver Nico Collins announced his intent to return for a senior season.

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 8th

Steve Deace

Here's how the only rankings that matter, the NCAA's NET rankings used to seed and select the NCAA Tournament, power rates the Big Ten this week.

Video: Ambry Thomas Calls For More Accountability

Steve Deace

One of Michigan's best defensive players spoke bluntly to Inside Michigan Football after an unfulfilling 9-4 season.