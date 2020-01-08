Michigan Basketball's Top 5 Recruiting Class Might Get Even Better

During the final segment of "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" today, 247Sports.com writer Zach Shaw shared a report penned by one of his colleagues, UCLA hoops recruiting insider Tracy Pierson, that Michigan appears to be in the lead for 2020 five-star Joshua Christopher.

As Shaw noted from the article, Pierson writes: "A few sources have indicated recently, however, that Christopher now is just about certain to be going to Michigan" and while noting that things can change between now and when the April 15 Spring Signing Day period begins "we've heard that the Christopher camp has made pretty strong indications that he's Michigan bound."

Ranked the No. 11 player nationally and the No. 2 shooting guard, Christopher would be the biggest get of Juwan Howard's early tenure as head coach, and would join a class rated No. 4 nationally that already includes Top 100 players: No. 12 Isaiah Todd (committed but not signed, rumored to be considering playing in Australia next year), No. 34 Hunter Dickinson (committed, signing in the spring), No. 61 Zeb Jackson (signed in November) and No. 84 Terrance Williams (committed and signing in the spring).

Howard's initial recruiting class already marks the first time since 2013 that Michigan will have signed three Top 100 recruits, and if both Christopher and Todd sign, it would represent just the third and fourth consensus five-stars U-M has landed since 2000, joining Dion Harris in 2003 and Glenn Robinson III in 2012.

With Christopher, Michigan would likely cement his spot at 4th in the 2020 team recruiting rankings, which would represent a two-decade best, exceeding the eighth-ranked classes U-M signed in 2003 and 2012.

Christopher, who has a top four of Michigan, Arizona State, UCLA and Missouri, has not yet announced when he will make his decision.

You can check out the Christopher highlight tape below.

