Moussa Diabate Leads Michigan To Victory

I tried really hard to come up with a clever play on words using Moussa Diabate's name, but it's just too unique, so I'll just keep it simple — the freshman was incredible tonight.

Diabate poured in a career high 28 points to lead all scorers and helped Michigan picked up a huge 84-79 win on the road against Iowa. Diabate also had 8 rebounds in 34 minutes of action.

Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks and freshman Kobe Bufkin all came to play as well. Dickinson finished with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 7 assists, while Brooks scored 13 of his own points on 4-for-8 shooting including 3-for-6 from three-point range. Bufkin gave Michigan fantastic minutes scoring 10 points of his own. The long and athletic combo guard had a really nice offensive board and put back in the first half and a great run out, fast break dunk in the second half. If he can continue to come along he'll be a huge boost for U-M down the stretch.

DeVante' Jones also played another solid all around game as Michigan's lead guard. He scored 11 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 5 helpers. More importantly, he only committed two fouls and only turned the ball over one time. That's getting it done as a point guard.

The win at Iowa certainly helps Michigan's resumé, and now the Wolverines have six regular season games left.