Moussa Diabate Selected In Second Round Of NBA Draft

After one year in Ann Arbor, Moussa Diabate decided that he'd like to test the NBA waters. On Thursday night, his dream came true as he was selected 43rd overall by the Los Angeles Clippers.

The full release from Michigan can be seen below.

Diabate, U-M's fourth freshman to enter the NBA Draft, made an impact with his high energy and highlight-reel dunks. Starting 26 of 32 games, he posted nine points and six rebounds per game, helping him to Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors. He highlighted his 13 double-figure games with a career-best 28 points at Iowa (Feb. 17), where he finished 12-for-15 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds.

In addition to those eight rebounds against the Hawkeyes, he recorded 5+ boards in 23 games, including a career-best 13 against Minnesota (Dec. 11) -- one of his two 10-plus rebound games. He was second shooting on the team in field-goal percentage (.542) and 28 blocks. Combining with Hunter Dickinson's 49, the duo accounted for 77 of U-M's 112 blocks.

The selection of Houstan and Diabate marks the 16th time U-M has had multiple players selected during the same draft. The last was in 2021 when Franz Wagner was selected eight overall by the Orlando Magic and Isaiah Livers, who was selected by his home state Detroit Pistons with the 42nd pick.