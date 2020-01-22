WolverineDigest
Is Tonight's Michigan Hoops Game Vs. Penn State A Must-Win?

The Wolverines, on a two-game losing streak (both road games, at Minnesota and at Iowa), host Penn State tonight at Crisler Center, where U-M is 8-1 in Juwan Howard's first year. The Nittany Lions are fresh off a home victory over Ohio State but lost their previous three games and, like much of the Big Ten, are winless on the road in conference play (0-3). 

So how critical is tonight's game to Michigan's potential the rest of the year? We debated that question on today's radio show - with us unanimously agreeing it was not a "must-win" but is a critical contest as the Maize and Blue begin an eight-game stretch, with five at home, in which they are favored to win all eight by KenPom. 

Screen Shot 2020-01-22 at 3.48.42 PM
Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Opinion Roundtable: Why Can't Michigan Win On The Road?

Everyone in the Big Ten is struggling at it, but are there some underlying reasons why Michigan can't win on the road in the Big Ten?

Basketball Opponent Pregame Glimpse: Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan needs a home win tonight but it's not going to be easy with Penn State in town.

Michigan Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Discusses Sweep At Penn State

The Michigan hockey team took five of six points at Penn State, securing two wins over the Nittany Lions as U-M continued its ascent in the second half of the season.

Video: Jon Teske Addresses Defensive Performances, Approach

Jon Teske has been criticized for his defensive performances against some top-flight Big Ten big men this year, so I asked him about that.

Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Isaiah Livers' Mindset While Being Injured

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and it's starting to weigh on him.

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and may miss tomorrow's contest against Penn State.

