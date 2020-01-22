Is Tonight's Michigan Hoops Game Vs. Penn State A Must-Win?

The Wolverines, on a two-game losing streak (both road games, at Minnesota and at Iowa), host Penn State tonight at Crisler Center, where U-M is 8-1 in Juwan Howard's first year. The Nittany Lions are fresh off a home victory over Ohio State but lost their previous three games and, like much of the Big Ten, are winless on the road in conference play (0-3).

So how critical is tonight's game to Michigan's potential the rest of the year? We debated that question on today's radio show - with us unanimously agreeing it was not a "must-win" but is a critical contest as the Maize and Blue begin an eight-game stretch, with five at home, in which they are favored to win all eight by KenPom.