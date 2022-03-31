BREAKING: Michigan Legend Is Headed To The Draft

It's the end of the road in Ann Arbor for one of the best ball players to ever come through the University of Michigan, and her future looks very bright.

It's officially the end of an era in Ann Arbor. On Thursday, U-M star Naz Hillmon announced that she was declaring for the NBA in a post to her social media accounts.

You can read HIllmon's full statement below:

"On this beautiful day that our creator has made all possible, I want to express my sincerest gratitude to all the people that have been involved in making this chapter of my life truly amazing. Firstly, I thank God. It has been his mercy and grace that has allowed me to internalize how blessed I am.

"Secondly, I want to thank my family, whom have been steadfast in their support through the highs and the lows. My friends, you know who you are. I'm grateful for your existence. I would not be where I am today without all of my teammates and coaches who have helped me over the years.

"And to the most amazing fans on God's green earth, thank you for the love and support. As I move forward into the next chapter of my life, I look forward to bringing all of you with me. I'm truly humbled by unity of the U-M community.

"With that being said, I am humbled to announce that I have entered my name into the WNBA Draft! I am forever thankful for the opportunities that I've had, the people that I have met and the lifelong experience that Michigan has afforded to me!

Forever, Go Blue!"

Here are just a few of Hillmon's incredible accomplishments on the court during her U-M career, via MGoBlue.com.

At Michigan

• First player in program history to earn All-America honors

• Finalist for the 2021 Wade Trophy

• 2021 WBCA All-America, 2021 USBWA All-America (first team), 2021 Associated Press All-America (second team), 2021 Sports Illustrated All-America (first team), 2021 The Athletic All-America (first team)

• 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year (consensus)

• 2021 Michigan Female Athlete of the Year

• Three-time All-Big Ten first team (consensus)

• Two-time finalist for the Katrina McClain Award (2020, 2021)

• Two-time WBCA All-Region (2020, 2021)

• 2019 Big Ten Freshman and Sixth Player of the Year

• Three-time team MVP

• First player in program history to wear 00