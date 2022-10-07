Skip to main content

WATCH: Video Surfaces Of Green, Poole Altercation

In a heated exchange that took place during practice on Wednesday morning, Golden State's Draymond Green reportedly struck Jordan Poole.

According to a report published by The Athletic on Wednesday night, there was a physical altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green during a Warriors practice on Wednesday morning.

Green and Poole had a heated interaction that began as some pushing and shoving, when Green 'forcefully struck' Poole. According to the report by The Athletic, Green's actions will likely lead to disciplinary action by the Golden State Warriors.

We'll provide more on this story as it becomes available!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Poole
Basketball

WATCH: Video Surfaces Of Green, Poole Altercation

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221003_004644803
Football

PFF Performance Analysis, Snap Counts, Trends: Michigan vs. Iowa

By Brandon Brown
hunter dickinson
Basketball

Hunter Dickinson Honored Once Again

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

One Wolverine Quietly Having Incredible Season

By Christopher Breiler
olu oluwatimi
Football

Olu Oluwatimi's “Perfect Match” At Michigan

By Joshua Messe
crisler
Basketball

REPORT: Former Wolverine And Spartan In Physical Altercation

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221003_004703582
Football

Yes, Blake Corum Is A Legitimate Heisman Trophy Candidate

By Christopher Breiler
Jim Harbaugh
Football

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 3, 2022

By Brandon Brown