Twin Towers: Hunter Dickinson Faces His Biggest Tournament Challenge Yet

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has had the luxury of being the only 7-footer on the floor during the first two rounds of the tournament.

In the first round against Texas Southern, Dickinson was able to use his size and physicality down low against the smaller Tiger defenders - finishing the afternoon with 16 points and shooting six of seven from the floor. Though LSU presented a more physical challenge for Dickinson in the second round, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year was still able to muscle his way to 12 points on four of seven shooting with three trips to the freethrow line.

For the most part, Dickinson has been able to use his size to his advantage throughout the tournament. That all changes on Sunday.

When Michigan takes the floor against Florida State this weekend, it will be the first time that Dickinson will face another 7-footer in the tournament. Balsa Koprivica is a 7-1, 240-pound center that has elevated his game for the Seminoles during the tournament play. Averaging just over nine points per game during the regular season, Koprivica finished with 13 points against No. 13 UNC Greensboro in the first round and 11 points against No. 5 Colorado in round two. Like Dickinson, Koprivica serves as a disrupting force on both ends of the floor - leading the Seminoles in blocks per game (1.4) and averaging just under six rebounds per game.

As a former top-ten overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, Koprivica is also no stranger to performing on a big stage. Playing as a member of the Serbian U-18 national basketball team, Koprivica won the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship.

With both Dickinson and Koprivica performing at a high-level in the tournament, it will certainly make for an interesting matchup between these two highly-skilled 7-footers when they meet on Sunday.