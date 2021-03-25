FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

Twin Towers: Hunter Dickinson Faces His Biggest Tournament Challenge Yet

It's going to be a big matchup on Sunday, both figuratively and literally.
Author:
Publish date:

Michigan center Hunter Dickinson has had the luxury of being the only 7-footer on the floor during the first two rounds of the tournament.

In the first round against Texas Southern, Dickinson was able to use his size and physicality down low against the smaller Tiger defenders - finishing the afternoon with 16 points and shooting six of seven from the floor. Though LSU presented a more physical challenge for Dickinson in the second round, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year was still able to muscle his way to 12 points on four of seven shooting with three trips to the freethrow line.

70400548_2579725505423932_6368268264568520704_n

For the most part, Dickinson has been able to use his size to his advantage throughout the tournament. That all changes on Sunday.

When Michigan takes the floor against Florida State this weekend, it will be the first time that Dickinson will face another 7-footer in the tournament. Balsa Koprivica is a 7-1, 240-pound center that has elevated his game for the Seminoles during the tournament play. Averaging just over nine points per game during the regular season, Koprivica finished with 13 points against No. 13 UNC Greensboro in the first round and 11 points against No. 5 Colorado in round two. Like Dickinson, Koprivica serves as a disrupting force on both ends of the floor - leading the Seminoles in blocks per game (1.4) and averaging just under six rebounds per game.

As a former top-ten overall player in the 2019 recruiting class, Koprivica is also no stranger to performing on a big stage. Playing as a member of the Serbian U-18 national basketball team, Koprivica won the gold medal at the 2017 FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship.

With both Dickinson and Koprivica performing at a high-level in the tournament, it will certainly make for an interesting matchup between these two highly-skilled 7-footers when they meet on Sunday.

  • Who: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Florida State
  • Date: Sunday, March 28
  • Game Time: 5:00 pm ET
  • Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
  • Network: CBS

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson
Basketball

Twin Towers: Hunter Dickinson Faces His Biggest Tournament Challenge Yet

ambry thomas
Football

If I'm An NFL General Manager, I'm Drafting Ambry Thomas

michigan-four-burning-ncaa-tournament-questions
Basketball

Sweet Sixteen Preview: No. 1 Michigan vs No. 4 Florida State

brad hawkins ambry thomas
Football

Ohio State, Empty Stadiums And The Running Back Rotation: Former Wolverines Reflect On Michigan Ahead Of Pro Day

nico collins
Football

If Nico Collins Is Right, The Michigan Coaches Have Some Explaining To Do

juwan howard
Football

LISTEN: Michigan's Win Over LSU, Spring Football, Trying To Figure Out Josh Gattis And Jim Harbaugh

70400548_2579725505423932_6368268264568520704_n
Basketball

Battle-Tested: The Michigan Wolverines Carry The Torch For The Big Ten

chaundee brown
Basketball

Chaundee Brown Jr. Knows What It Takes To Keep Advancing