In a season filled with ups and downs, Michigan gets some "up" news and is officially in the NCAA Tournament.

The Wolverines will play on Thursday in Indianapolis as a No. 11 seed against No. 6 seed Colorado State. The winner will advance to play either No. 3 Tennessee or No. 14 Longwood.

For a while it really didn't look like Michigan was going to make the tournament. Michigan took some bad losses dating back to November, but a few key wins over the last handful ultimately bolstered U-M's resumé enough to push the Wolverines off of the bubble and into the dance.

Over its last 10 games, Michigan has alternated between wins and losses. If you're into that kind of thing, that would schedule U-M for a win over CSU in the round of 64. Whatever you believe and whatever you think about this U-M team, it doesn't matter. The Wolverines are in and are now preparing for a trio of teams in an attempt to play its way into the Sweet 16. And honestly, Michigan is in a pretty favorable bracket if it were to get hot. Just sayin...