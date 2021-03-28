They’re ELITE: No. 1 Michigan Dominates No. 4 Florida State, Advances To Elite Eight

The magical season for Big Ten Coach of the Year Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines continued on Sunday afternoon.

Once again, the No. 1 seed Wolverines proved to be too much for their opponent - this time disposing of No. 4 Florida State in convincing fashion by a score of 76-58. With the win, the Wolverines advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.

It was a phenomenal defensive effort for Michigan from start to finish, forcing 14 total turnovers and preventing the Seminoles from finding any semblance of an offensive rhythm. Florida State shot just 18% from beyond the arc until late in the second half and under 40% from the field overall.

Though the defensive effort was stellar, the Michigan also handled its business on the offensive end of the floor as well - with four Wolverines finishing in double figures. Junior forward Brandon Johns Jr, who’s starting in place of injured forward Isaiah Livers, finished the evening with 14 points and six rebounds. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Hunter Dickinson finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore guard Franz Wagner added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Chaundee Brown also had another big performance off of the bench, finishing the night with 12 points and three rebounds.

All in all, it was another specatular total team performance from Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines. In other words, it was business as usual.

Looking ahead

Michigan will either face No. 2 Alabama or No. 11 UCLA in the Elite Eight on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide and the Bruins square off tonight on TBS at 7:15 p.m. EST.