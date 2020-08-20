SI.com
Frankie Collins Commits To Michigan

BrandonBrown

Henderson (Nev.) Coronado four-star point guard Frankie Collins has committed to Michigan.

The 6-1, 180-pounder put Michigan in his top eight on July 10 despite not having an offer from the Wolverines at the time. Once Juwan Howard and Co. came through with a tender earlier this month, it was all but over. New Mexico, USC, Georgetown, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Kansas rounded out Collins' top group, but none of them could offer the same type of combination of athletics and academics that Michigan could.

As the No. 4 player in the state of Nevada, Collins is pretty highly rated as the No. 57 player in the entire country. He's got decent size and a solid build and really doesn't have much of a weakness on the floor. He's viewed more as a facilitator than a scorer, but he shoots well from the outside and does a good job getting to the basket too.

Collins is commitment No. 4 for the Wolverines in 2021 and gives Howard another nice piece to an already well-rounded class. Collins joins Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian four-star shooting guard Kobe Bufkin, Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes and Stewartville (Minn.) Senior three-star power forward Will Tschetter giving Howard a pledge at four of the five positions on the court.

