Michigan In A Good Spot With Five-Star Forward Harrison Ingram

Dallas St. Mark's five-star small forward Harrison Ingram picked up his Michigan offer on May 9 and put the Wolverines in his top ten just four days later. Michigan made the cut along with Baylor, Louisville, Tennessee, Arkansas, Memphis, Purdue, Stanford, North Carolina and Texas A & M despite only being officially involved for a few days.

"Michigan has been one of my favorite schools since I remember," Ingram said. "On my meeting with Coach [Juwan] Howard, he showed me how they planned on using me. They love my versatility and I can’t wait to continue to build a relationship with them."

Ingram has known assistant coach Saddi Washington for a few years now but the entire new staff is really making the 6-6 forward feel wanted. It's early, but U-M is clearly headed in the right direction.

"Everything is going good with Michigan," Ingram said. "I can't say too much because we just started building the relationship, but Coach Howard and I are meshing well."

The meshing will continue once Ingram is able to make his way to Ann Arbor. The pandemic has thrown a wrench into everyone's recruitment but luckily Ingram already knows a little bit about U-M as a school and program.

"I know how good of a school Michigan is," he said. "The basketball program is also one of the most prestigious in the nation."

Ingram, of course, wants to visit Michigan but it's out of his hands right now. Once it's back in his hands, he'll start thinking about how he can learn about the school and program in person.

"I have no idea how any of that is going to go because of corona," he said. "I'm really just working on improving my game and that's it."

Until he can take some more visits, Ingram is remaining patient. He's not going to rush a decision and is completely fine with letting things play out a big.

"All of the schools in my top ten are schools I would potentially attend," he said. "Every school has been on me hard and I feel myself fitting in in their respective cultures.

"Because of that, I don't really have a timeline for my commitment or anything. I'm just feeling out all of the schools and building relationships right now."

Ingram said that Michigan is definitely putting in the effort with him right now. He gave them a "10" when asked to rank how hard the Wolverines are recruiting him and said that he hears from everyone on the coaching staff frequently. Once prospects can start taking visits again we'll get a better sense of who will end up in Ann Arbor, but Howard and Co. are off to a great start with the No. 17 player in the country.