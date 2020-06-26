WolverineDigest
Four-Star Michigan Commit Isaiah Barnes Kick Starts U-M's 2021 Class

Eric Rutter

Shortly after announcing which numbers that members of Michigan's 2020 recruiting class would wear, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard struck quickly and landed U-M's first pledge of the 2021 cycle in Isaiah Barnes.

According to Rivals.com, Barnes is a four-star small forward recruit who checks in as the No. 28 player in his position and No. 112 prospect in the entire country. As a near-top 100 type player, Barnes is an athletic player who can do a little bit of everything on the offensive end.

Listed at 6-6 and 180 pounds, Barnes is a prospect with a smooth offensive game that could slot in as a versatile winger in Michigan's offense. In particular, Barnes has a quality shooting motion and is not afraid to pull up from distance. His length at 6-6 helps to elevate over opponents, but Barnes also can take players off the dribble and attack the rim if they are playing him too tight.

On the other end of the court, Barnes is an attentive defender that often draws difficult assignments at the high school level due to his wingspan and athleticism. However, Barnes frequently pickpockets his matchup and can quickly push the ball down court in the other direction.

From a rebounding perspective, those are plays that do not often make highlight tapes, so it is difficult to tell where the new Michigan commit ranks in terms of that task, but he has the leaping ability to be a factor when cleaning the glass at the collegiate level, so he certainly has the tools to contribute there as well.

Located not far outside of Chicago, Barnes is the first commitment in the 2021 class for Michigan. Though it is early, U-M has the No. 35 class in the nation according to 247Sports.com, a site that lists Barnes a bit more favorably as the No. 95 player in the country.

Michigan extended an offer to Barnes two months ago, and he chose the Wolverines over other opportunities to play basketball at DePaul, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Wisconsin and others. More high major teams were beginning to become involved in Barnes' recruitment, so his selection of Michigan is a big pickup for the U-M program.

Barnes is also another example of the pull that Howard brings to the recruiting trail. Howard's track record as a dominant collegiate player and longtime stalwart in the NBA is attractive to younger kids, and the Michigan coach knows the Chicago area well dating back to his youth, and that is exactly where he found Barnes.

With Michigan already starting to construct its 2021 class, what positions are the most important to snag commitments at? Does Michigan need an influx of ball handlers, wing players or down low, post presences? Let us know! 

Basketball

