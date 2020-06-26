Michigan Making Five-Star Harrison Ingram A Priority

Michigan basketball got its first commitment in the 2021 class just a few days ago when Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes committed to the Wolverines and several other talented players could join him before long.

One of those players is Dallas St. Mark's five-star small forward Harrison Ingram. The 6-6, 210-pounder is definitely feeling like a priority for Michigan.

"I talked to Coach [Juwan] Howard and Coach Saddi Washington [on Tuesday]," Ingram said. "I've been hearing from them a lot because of everything going on."

Ingram is unsurprisingly hearing from a lot of coaches as the No. 15 player in the country, he's trying to take it all slowly. He didn't really single any school out when asked about his recruitment and said that he's just building relationships.

The Michigan coaches let Ingram know that Barnes had committed but didn't go into much detail about the pledge. Instead, Ingram spent a lot of time talking with Washington as he usually does.

"That's my guy," Ingram said of Washington. "I've known him for a while but we're still in the beginnings of building a strong relationship. He always tells the truth no matter how hard it is and overall he's just a great guy. He is really down to Earth and relates to all of his players."

As one of the top players in the country, Ingram gets attention from all angles. His recruitment is obviously very important but he doesn't let it control his life or his thoughts. He's still just a kid and really seems to be letting things come to him as naturally as possible.

"I'm not really thinking about my recruitment too much right now," Ingram said. " I'm just enjoying life, to be honest."

That approach has served Ingram well, who boasts a top group consisting of Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A & M. With a pack of leaders established and no visits taking place, Ingram is content to feel everything out and set a timetable for his decision later on.