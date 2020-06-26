WolverineDigest
Michigan Making Five-Star Harrison Ingram A Priority

BrandonBrown

Michigan basketball got its first commitment in the 2021 class just a few days ago when Oak Park (Ill.) River Forest four-star small forward Isaiah Barnes committed to the Wolverines and several other talented players could join him before long. 

One of those players is Dallas St. Mark's five-star small forward Harrison Ingram. The 6-6, 210-pounder is definitely feeling like a priority for Michigan.

"I talked to Coach [Juwan] Howard and Coach Saddi Washington [on Tuesday]," Ingram said. "I've been hearing from them a lot because of everything going on."

Ingram is unsurprisingly hearing from a lot of coaches as the No. 15 player in the country, he's trying to take it all slowly. He didn't really single any school out when asked about his recruitment and said that he's just building relationships.

The Michigan coaches let Ingram know that Barnes had committed but didn't go into much detail about the pledge. Instead, Ingram spent a lot of time talking with Washington as he usually does.

"That's my guy," Ingram said of Washington. "I've known him for a while but we're still in the beginnings of building a strong relationship. He always tells the truth no matter how hard it is and overall he's just a great guy. He is really down to Earth and relates to all of his players."

As one of the top players in the country, Ingram gets attention from all angles. His recruitment is obviously very important but he doesn't let it control his life or his thoughts. He's still just a kid and really seems to be letting things come to him as naturally as possible.

"I'm not really thinking about my recruitment too much right now," Ingram said. " I'm just enjoying life, to be honest."

That approach has served Ingram well, who boasts a top group consisting of Arkansas, Baylor, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee and Texas A&M. With a pack of leaders established and no visits taking place, Ingram is content to feel everything out and set a timetable for his decision later on.

Basketball

Michigan Pursuing 2022 Four-Star Offensive Tackle Addison Nichols

Michigan has identified 2022 offensive tackle Addison Nichols as one of the top lineman in his class, and the Wolverines are hoping he follows in the footsteps of former teammate Chris Hinton by selecting U-M.

Eric Rutter

Cristian Dixon Goes Blue

Michigan picked up an important commitment from four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon on Thursday, and he joins a talented group of offensive pledges for the Wolverines in 2021.

Eric Rutter

Three New Names: Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State is one team in the Big Ten that can go toe-to-toe with Michigan in terms of talent.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Commit Film Study: Cristian Dixon

The Wolverines landed a talented receiver prospect in Cristian Dixon on Thursday, and he is one of the more complete players at his position in the 2021 cycle.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Quarterback Tiers

Who are the best of the best to play the quarterback position at Michigan? We divide starters since 1975 into four tiers.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Fared Better than Most with its COVID-19 Testing

Michigan's numbers are much more promising than some other schools around the country.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/24/20

Michigan's 2020 defense has everything it needs but this one thing to be special this fall. What is that missing link, and can it be found on this year's roster?

Steve Deace

Ed Warinner Has Exceeded Expectations, But 2020 Will Be His Toughest Test Yet

Ed Warinner will definitely earn his paycheck in 2020.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan Secondary A No Fly Zone Under Jim Harbaugh

Recently, Pro Football Focus outlined just how dominant the Michigan secondary has been under head coach Jim Harbaugh as the defensive backfield issued a clean sweep to create an impressive statistic.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Dallas Turner

Four-star defensive end Dallas Turner will announce his college decision in one week, and whichever schools lands him is receiving a treasure chest of physical tools to work with.

Eric Rutter