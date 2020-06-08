WolverineDigest
Michigan Makes The Cut For High Four-Star Combo Guard Jalen Warley

Brandon Brown

Norristown (Pa.) Westtown School four-star combo guard Jalen Warley announced last night that he is down to ten schools. Michigan is one of the schools still in the running for the 6-4, 175-pounder.

Warley is still considering Michigan along with Virginia, Ohio State, Oregon, Memphis, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Maryland and Florida State. It's an interesting group to say the last. Programs like Memphis and LSU have been some of the dirtier programs in the country, while schools like Michigan and Virginia have been billed as some of the cleaner programs. Nevertheless, Warley's top group is pretty stacked.

“I feel like my schools are very diverse and present a lot of unique opportunities,” Warley told Rivals' Corey Evans. “With these located all across the country, I’m excited to visit the campuses and find my new home.”

Player Breakdown 

Warley looks like a smaller version of Klay Thompson to me. He's not the most explosive athlete on the floor but he'll surprise you at times and can certainly finish at the rim. He's got a great set shot and really finds the open space on the court for himself and his teammates.

He moves very well without the ball and seems to do everything at a pretty high level. In the two short clips there's evidence of him defending, driving and finishing at the basket, finding open teammates, knocking down shots from the outside and shooting midrange jump shots.

Warley is listed just outside the Top 25 according to the 247Sports Composite, landing at No. 27. He is also viewed as the No. 3 combo guard in the 2021 class and the No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania.

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

by

RicPo44

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/08/20

There's always hype for a Michigan football season, but is this the least-hyped team of the Harbaugh era?

Steve Deace

by

Parker24

Is Jim Harbaugh's Off-Field Value More Important Than Wins & Losses?

With social activism more important than ever, what is the value of Jim Harbaugh's advocacy for his players, program and community.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Makes The Cut For Two 2021 Offensive Linemen

The Wolverines were name to the final four of one dominant in-state offensive tackle on Monday, but another 2021 tackle put U-M in his top group as well.

Eric Rutter

On BTN's "Michigan Day" I Could Watch These Games On Repeat

What five games could you watch over and over again, anytime they are on? I list my five, including "Judgement Day."

MichaelSpath

Filling Gaps: Michigan's 3 Greatest Needs In The 2021 Class

Wolverine Digest takes a look at the three prospects who are the most important for Michigan to land as U-M works to round out its 2021 recruiting class.

Eric Rutter

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quinn Nordin In 2020

Quinn Nordin was certainly stellar down the stretch in 2019, but what's that mean for 2020?

Brandon Brown

Top 5 Questions That Need To Be Answered With Players Set To Report

A week from now the Wolverines begin reporting for voluntary workouts in preparation for the 2020 season. The answers to these five questions will tell us where thing stand.

Steve Deace

Michigan's Potential Record In 2020

Based on how the schedule looks right now, what should Michigan do in 2020?

Brandon Brown

by

Buckeye3974

Michigan Targeting Talent-Rich Areas In 2021

The Wolverines have had a wealth of success by going after multiple players at certain schools in the 2021 recruiting class.

Eric Rutter