Michigan Makes The Cut For High Four-Star Combo Guard Jalen Warley

Norristown (Pa.) Westtown School four-star combo guard Jalen Warley announced last night that he is down to ten schools. Michigan is one of the schools still in the running for the 6-4, 175-pounder.

Warley is still considering Michigan along with Virginia, Ohio State, Oregon, Memphis, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Maryland and Florida State. It's an interesting group to say the last. Programs like Memphis and LSU have been some of the dirtier programs in the country, while schools like Michigan and Virginia have been billed as some of the cleaner programs. Nevertheless, Warley's top group is pretty stacked.

“I feel like my schools are very diverse and present a lot of unique opportunities,” Warley told Rivals' Corey Evans. “With these located all across the country, I’m excited to visit the campuses and find my new home.”

Player Breakdown

Warley looks like a smaller version of Klay Thompson to me. He's not the most explosive athlete on the floor but he'll surprise you at times and can certainly finish at the rim. He's got a great set shot and really finds the open space on the court for himself and his teammates.

He moves very well without the ball and seems to do everything at a pretty high level. In the two short clips there's evidence of him defending, driving and finishing at the basket, finding open teammates, knocking down shots from the outside and shooting midrange jump shots.

Warley is listed just outside the Top 25 according to the 247Sports Composite, landing at No. 27. He is also viewed as the No. 3 combo guard in the 2021 class and the No. 2 player in the state of Pennsylvania.