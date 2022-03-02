Michigan Sends MSU Back To East Lansing With An 'L'

Michigan picked up a much-needed and much-wanted win over Michigan State earlier tonight as we continue to march toward Selection Sunday. The Wolverines won the game 87-70 and grabbed a solid quad-1 win in the process. Here's what stood out in Michigan's win over the Spartans.

1. Three-point shooting

Michigan is an average three-point shooting team at best over the course of the season, but when they light it up they beat whoever the play — see the Purdue game. That held true tonight as the Wolverines shot 58% from three-point range knocking down 7-of-12. The surprise of the night from behind the long line was Terrance Williams II, who went 3-of-4. Those shots made up his nine total points. Equally surprising is the fact that Eli Brooks went 0fer from distance. He only shot two, but it's rare for him to not connect. It's even more rare for Michigan to shoot it well when he's not.

2. Inside presence

Michigan dominated in the paint, which allowed Hunter Dickinson to lead all scorers with a career-high 33 points. The Wolverines scored 44 around the rim while Michigan State mustered just 26. Tonight's game went how it should when Dickinson is clearly the best big in the building. It didn't matter who Tom Izzo threw at Dickinson, the big sophomore ate him up.

3. Bench and depth still a concern

Michigan handled the Spartans tonight with Dickinson leading the way, but the bench didn't do much. Williams was solid scoring nine, but the rest of the bench scored just six points combined — and that was five by Brandon Johns Jr. and one late free throw from Jaron Faulds. Frankie Collins played 14 minutes and didn't score, while fellow freshman Kobe Bufkin also recorded a goose egg in nine minutes of action. It didn't hurt U-M tonight, but it likely could in the Big Ten Tournament or the big dance should Michigan make the field. Tonight certainly helped that cause.