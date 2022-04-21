Big Time Transfer Target Currently On Campus

The transfer portal is humming right along now that we're in the offseason.

Per his own personal Instagram story, former Texas Tech wing Terrence Shannon Jr. is currently on Michigan's campus as he tries to find his new home.

Shannon hit the transfer portal two weeks ago and has since been making the rounds tryin to figure out where he wants to spend the next year or so. Illinois, Kentucky and Michigan seem to be the three favorites for Shannon's services and the Wolverines might have the slight edge. Of course, these situations are always fluid and as the rosters evolve, likely so do Shannon's thoughts.

Illinois' Kofi Cockburn just announced his intentions to turn pro, so that certainly hurts the Illini's squad heading into next year. Of course, Michigan guys like Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan are weighing some options as well, while Kentucky just got great news as national player of the year Oscar Tshibwe announced that he will be a Wildcat again next season.

All of these things will be weighing into Shannon's decision, but the fact that he's in Ann Arbor today obviously bodes well for the Wolverines. Anytime a guy can spend time with Juwan Howard, especially a guy from Chicago, his staff and the rest of the team, it's a good thing.

Shannon is billed as a very athletic player who can guard multiple positions and score from all three levels. He averaged 10.4 points per game and shot 38.4% from three-point range this past season with Texas Tech.