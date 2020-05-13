WolverineDigest
Bernard Robinson Found Success On The Court And Off At Michigan

MichaelSpath

Deciding to attend Michigan as a sophomore in high school, Bernard Robinson took an indirect path to Ann Arbor, enrolling in prep school in New Hampshire to improve his grades and put him on the path for success academically. 

When he arrived at U-M, he made an immediate impact, winning team MVP honors as a freshman in 2000-01. Robinson led the charge for the Wolverines in his sophomore season as the program made the change from Brian Ellerbe to Tommy Amaker. 

Over the next two seasons, Robinson would help spark a Michigan turnaround, leading U-M to a third-place finish in the Big Ten as a junior, but unfortunately the Maize and Blue were ineligible for the NCAA Tournament due to the Ed Martin scandal. 

Robinson didn't sulk. He came back stronger, guiding Michigan to a 23-11 record as a senior, earning MVP honors for the second time in his career. That 2003-04 team didn't make NCAAs but did qualify for the NIT, and Robinson sparked a five-game run, including semifinals and finals victories at Madison Square Garden. 

Post Michigan career, after five years in the NBA, Robinson returned to U-M to get his degree and has launched a string of successful business ventures. 

Robinson averaged in double figures all four seasons at Michigan and 12.5 points per game for his career. He also averaged 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists during his four years in Ann Arbor. 

