Nojel Eastern No Longer Transferring To Michigan

MichaelSpath

On May 14, Michigan picked up a much-needed commitment from Purdue transfer Nojel Eastern, but the 6-7, 225-pound rising senior announced today (June 17) he will not be attending U-M after all. 

If immediately eligible for 2020-21, Eastern was expected to provide depth, defense and, potentially, offense to the Wolverines at the wing '3' position. Without Eastern, Michigan can still be in good shape at the post if Wake Forest rising senior transfer Chaundee Brown is cleared to play right away.  

The 6-5, 220-pound Brown is considered one of the top transfers in college basketball this year and would provide depth and high-end scoring to a Michigan roster that will also feature sophomore Franz Wagner and incoming freshmen Terrance Williams and Jace Howard at the '3'. 

Eastern's exit is not a deal-breaker for Michigan's Big Ten title chances and NCAA potential in 2020-21 (again, as long as Brown is eligible), as the Wolverines will still boast one of the conference's best top eight rotations, featuring: 

• Grad-transfer senior point guard Mike Smith

• Versatile senior guard Eli Brooks

• Incoming freshman point/off guard Zeb Jackson

• Wagner

• Brown

• Senior Isaiah Livers and junior Brandon Johns Jr. at the '4'

• Both senior Austin Davis and freshman Hunter Dickinson at the '5'

That's actually nine players if you're keeping track. 

However, Eastern's in-admittance to Michigan puts a greater onus on Brown's eligibility and could put both Howard and Jackson in a position where they must contribute at least a few minutes per game. 

For more on the Eastern news, return to WolverineDigest.com.    

Basketball

