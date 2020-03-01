WolverineDigest
Michigan Basketball's NCAA Tournament Seeding: Who You Should Be Rooting For 2.0

Brandon Brown

According to BracketMatrix.com, Michigan is considered a 6 seed with three regular season games to go. That means, that barring some really unexpected outcomes, the Wolverines are very likely to be a 5, 6 or 7 seed in the NCAA tournament. Of course, Michigan can always get help from others. If other projected 5, 6, and 7 seeds lose. Three did yesterday, with four more games on the docket today. 

Here are the matchups and who you should root for during today's massive slate of games.

5 Seeds

Colorado

The No. 21 Buffaloes will be on the road tonight against Stanford at 6 pm on ESPNU. The Cardinal are actually favored by 1.5, which essentially means it's anyone's game. Stanford is also riding a three-game winning streak and has been shooting the ball extremely well at home. Money is on the Cardinal tonight, which is exactly what Michigan fans want.

ROOT FOR STANFORD

7 Seeds

Wisconsin

The Badgers will host Minnesota later today at 6:30 pm on BTN. Wisconsin is riding a five-game winning streak over some pretty impressive teams, including Michigan. The Badgers are favored by six in Madison and shouldn't have a problem with the Gophers. Of course, we've seen some unexpected outcomes in the Big Ten this year, but Minnesota has its work cut out taking on UW in the Kohl Center.

ROOT FOR MINNESOTA

Houston

Houston is hosting Cincinnati at 1 pm and the game will be on ESPN. The Cougars are currently No. 25 in the country but have lost two of its last three games. Cincinnati, on the other hand, has won three of its last four games, but is a seven-point underdog as the road team. Most see Houston winning this one but they aren't playing their best basketball at the moment.

ROOT FOR CINCINNATI

And of course, the most important game on the schedule today is Michigan's road contest against No. 23 Ohio State. The Buckeyes are currently projected as a 5 seed, so not only would a Michigan win be huge because it's a tough matchup on the road, against its most hated rival and it would give U-M a one-game edge over the Buckeyes in the conference standings, it would also potentially improve U-M's seeding in the NCAA tournament. 

Ohio State is favored by 3.5 points and is playing better than Michigan right now. However, U-M's best has looked better than Ohio State's best this season, so it'll depend on which version of each program shows up today. 

If Eli Brooks can return to the lineup that would be a huge boost for the Wolverines. He missed Thursday's game against Wisconsin and was sorely missed. Michigan fans are certainly hoping that Brooks is back in the lineup and if he is, U-M's chances to win obviously go up.

ROOT FOR STANFORD OVER COLORADO
ROOT FOR MINNESOTA OVER WISCONSIN
ROOT FOR CINCINNATI OVER HOUSTON

Which games do you think will end up helping Michigan? Who do you think is going to let U-M down? Comment below!!!

