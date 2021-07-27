Sports Illustrated home
Michigan Men's Basketball Season Opener Revealed

The Wolverines will open the 2021-22 season against an opponent they've faced just two other times in program history.
Author:
Publish date:

It appears that the Michigan Wolverines opponent for the 2021-22 season opener has been revealed, as the Buffalo Bulls announced they will be coming to Ann Arbor to kick off the season on Nov. 10. 

You can read the official release from ubbulls.com below:

BUFFALO, NY – The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will open the 2021-22 season at Big Ten powerhouse Michigan on Nov. 10, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan went 23-5 last season before losing in the Elite Eight to UCLA. The Wolverines enter this upcoming season expected by many to be one of the top 10 teams in the nation.

The Bulls went 16-9 last year, appearing in the MAC Championship game for the fifth time in the last six championship games. UB earned a postseason berth, playing Colorado State in the NIT.

This will be the third all-time matchup between the two schools as Michigan has won each of the first two meetings, however the two teams have not met since the 1934-35 season. The only other meeting came during the second season of UB basketball in 1916-17, a year in which Michigan competed at the intramural level.

The Michigan game is the second piece of the UB basketball schedule to be announced as earlier this month, the Bulls announced they were playing in the Cancun Challenge.

