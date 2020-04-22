Michigan Squarely In The Mix For Graduate Transfer Justin Kier

With the departures of rising juniors David DeJulius and Colin Castleton, and after missing on five stars Joshua Christopher and Isaiah Todd, Michigan has one roster spot available, even with Jace Howard back on scholarship.

A couple of graduate transfers who were considering Michigan have landed elsewhere, and one, Columbia point guard Mike Smith, picked the Wolverines. Now, Juwan Howard and U-M have their sights set on George Mason graduate transfer guard Justin Kier.

The 6-4 wing led George Mason in scoring with 14.5 points per game as a junior, while adding 6.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest as well. He also shot 37% from three-point range. Last year, he played in just nine games due to a foot injury and was granted a medical redshirt, making him immediately eligible next season.

The lanky guard recently announced a final seven on his Instagram account, and the Wolverines made the cut, along with NC State, Georgia, Arkansas, Minnesota, Iowa State and Georgetown.

Also on Kier's Instagram account, is a piece of fan art that might indicate who is currently leading for his services.

Kier doesn't have any other team-specific graphics displayed on his Instagram page or story. Does that mean that he's going to end up in Ann Arbor? Maybe not, but it certainly doesn't hurt U-M's chances.