Video: Austin Davis On Team Togetherness, Defending Luka Garza

Brandon Brown

Michigan big man Austin Davis doesn't play a ton of minutes but he's contributing more this year than he ever has before. Part of that includes banging with some of the conference's best big men and tomorrow night Davis will likely be called upon to defend perhaps the best in Iowa's Luka Garza.

The Hawkeye center went off for 44 points against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Dec. 6, but U-M still won the game 103-91. It'll be hard for Garza to score that many points again, but he's as good as they come. Davis knows that and spoke about how he, Jon Teske and Colin Castleton intend to keep the talented center in check.

How do you think Garza will do tomorrow? What will Michigan's outcome be? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

Video: Bigger Ten On Passing Of All-Time Wolverine Great and More

This week's episode of the Bigger Ten show honors Bump Elliott and other recently-passed Big Ten luminaries, life on the road in conference hoops, and more.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/16/20

The penultimate of my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020 is how I see the Michigan football season turning out.

Listen: Grading Jim Harbaugh Through Five Years

Jim Harbaugh has been good, not great, during his tenure at Michigan.

BREAKING: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Bob Shoop As Assistant Coach

Michigan has two assistant coaches to replace and has reportedly filled one of those spots with former Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

Video: CJ Baird Gives Details Practicing Defense, Defending Luka Garza, More

Walk-on CJ Baird explains in great detail what a defensive practice is like under Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 16th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA's NET rankings, which use a combination of analytics and strength of schedule to select and seed the tournament field come Selection Sunday.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/15/20

Our 2020 Michigan sports predictions continue with one more about Juwan Howard's first full recruiting class.

Listen: Putting A Bow On Michigan's 2019 Football Season

Michigan finished the year at 9-4 and has to rebuild several parts of its roster heading into the 2020 season.

Just Stop It. Please.

From leaders and best to whiners and pathetic.

