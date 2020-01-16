Video: Austin Davis On Team Togetherness, Defending Luka Garza

Michigan big man Austin Davis doesn't play a ton of minutes but he's contributing more this year than he ever has before. Part of that includes banging with some of the conference's best big men and tomorrow night Davis will likely be called upon to defend perhaps the best in Iowa's Luka Garza.

The Hawkeye center went off for 44 points against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor on Dec. 6, but U-M still won the game 103-91. It'll be hard for Garza to score that many points again, but he's as good as they come. Davis knows that and spoke about how he, Jon Teske and Colin Castleton intend to keep the talented center in check.

