Video: Austin Davis Talks Tough Oregon Loss, Finals After Win Over Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Senior big man Austin Davis got some run against Presbyterian in the 42-point blowout win and he performed well. Davis played 13 minutes and was able to score seven points and grab eight rebounds while on the court. 

The big man had a good day against Presbyterian but was coming off of a tough couple of weeks when you consider the heartbreaking loss to Oregon and a tough slate of exams. Davis gave some insight as to what it's like juggling the schedule of a high-level Division I athlete.

Video & Analysis: Jon Teske Talks Being Focal Point On Offense

Brandon Brown

Jon Teske isn't option No. 1 on every possession, but he is more than ever before.

Best Guess 2020 Roster: Post Early Signing Day Update

Steve Deace

Our latest projection of what Michigan's football roster could look like next season, updated post-early signing day.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Up On Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Michigan was a massive favorite over the Blue Hose and it played out that way on the floor in XX-XX win for the Wolverines.

Video: Per Juwan Howard, There's Always Room For Improvement

Brandon Brown

Michigan beat Presbyterian by 42 points but Juwan Howard still found several coaching points.

Video: Franz Wagner Talks Confidence Level, Juwan Howard's Endorsement

Brandon Brown

Franz Wagner has had some high highs and low lows this season but his confidence has remained steady.

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Missed Opportunities Against Oregon, Fixing Them Moving Forward

Brandon Brown

Michigan struggled to shoot it against Oregon and Isaiah Livers knows why. He talks about that and more ahead of the Presbyterian game.

Video: Juwan Howard's Scouting Report On Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Michigan is a massive favorite over Presbyterian but as Juwan Howard likes to say, "We respect all opponents."

Listen: Brushed Off By OSU, MSU, Dan Dierdorf Became A Michigan Legend

MichaelSpath

In this week's #GameOfMyLife Dan Dierdorf discusses how he ended up at Michigan, his father-son-like relationship with Bo Schembechler, blocking for Ron Johnson and more.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/20/19

Steve Deace

I'm here to welcome Dan Villari to Michigan, for as a lowly and lightly-recruited 3-star quarterback he's in some recent -- and elite -- college football company.

Opinion Roundtable: What Kind Of Alabama Team Is Michigan Going To Face?

Brandon Brown

Michigan is facing Alabama in a couple of weeks but it's not exactly the Alabama team we've watched over the last several years.