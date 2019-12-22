Video: Austin Davis Talks Tough Oregon Loss, Finals After Win Over Presbyterian

Senior big man Austin Davis got some run against Presbyterian in the 42-point blowout win and he performed well. Davis played 13 minutes and was able to score seven points and grab eight rebounds while on the court.

The big man had a good day against Presbyterian but was coming off of a tough couple of weeks when you consider the heartbreaking loss to Oregon and a tough slate of exams. Davis gave some insight as to what it's like juggling the schedule of a high-level Division I athlete.

