Video: Brandon Johns Jr. Talks His Game, Isaiah Livers' Game

Brandon Brown

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. got a chance to start for the first time with junior forward Isaiah Livers on the shelf with a groin injury. Johns logged 22 minutes and scored six points in an easy win for the Wolverines. Johns also snared four rebounds, which is something he has a knack for compared to Livers, and played with great energy and enthusiasm according to head coach Juwan Howard.

After the game, Johns was asked how he and Livers are alike and different and gave a pretty good answer as to why he was the obvious choice to start in place of Livers.

What did you think of Johns' performance? Is he the right guy to replace Livers moving forward? Comment below!!!

Basketball

