Video: Colin Castleton Talks Bouncing Back From Louisville Loss

Michigan shot the ball poorly at Louisville earlier this week and came back to Ann Arbor with its first loss of the season because of it. The Wolverines now have to bounce back for the Big Ten opener against Iowa. Sophomore Colin Castleton made his only shot attempt earlier this week and will need to be more involved tonight in order for Michigan to defeat the Hawkeyes. He knows the team underperformed against Louisville and believes they'll be much sharper against Iowa.

