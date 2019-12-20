Video: Franz Wagner Shows Love To Allen Iverson

Freshman guard Franz Wagner isn't built anything like Allen Iverson, but that didn't keep the young Wolverine from showing AI some love during media availability ahead of U-M's game against Presbyterian.

The 6-9 guard sported a hoodie depicting Iverson holding an MVP trophy in front of a mugshot height chart. The message on the back said, "You can't teach heart," which perfectly describes how Iverson played at 6-0, 165 pounds. Wagner wasn't very old when Iverson finished playing but he still had some cool things to say about the former league MVP.

