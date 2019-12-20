Wolverine Digest
Video: Franz Wagner Shows Love To Allen Iverson

Brandon Brown

Freshman guard Franz Wagner isn't built anything like Allen Iverson, but that didn't keep the young Wolverine from showing AI some love during media availability ahead of U-M's game against Presbyterian. 

The 6-9 guard sported a hoodie depicting Iverson holding an MVP trophy in front of a mugshot height chart. The message on the back said, "You can't teach heart," which perfectly describes how Iverson played at 6-0, 165 pounds. Wagner wasn't very old when Iverson finished playing but he still had some cool things to say about the former league MVP.

Is there anything about Wagner's game that is like Iverson? What part of Wagner's game do you hope develops the fastest? Comment below!!!

Michigan Continues To Look For A Superstar Quarterback

Brandon Brown

As a former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh was viewed as a guru at the position before arriving in Ann Arbor.

Hunter Dickinson Goes Blue

Steve Deace

One of the top center prospects in the country, Hunter Dickinson, commits to sign with Michigan in the 2020 basketball recruiting class.

Video: Jon Runyan Jr. Talks Alabama Defense

Brandon Brown

Jon Runyan Jr. has played a lot of football and knows what to look for in a team like Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/19/19

Steve Deace

The 2020 Big Ten football recruiting class rankings are a carbon copy of the 2019 Big Ten football season.

Michigan Wolverines Football: Position By Position Review — Tight End

Brandon Brown

Jim Harbaugh has always used his tight ends well and did again this year even in a new offense.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/20/19

Steve Deace

I'm here to welcome Dan Villari to Michigan, for as a lowly and lightly-recruited 3-star quarterback he's in some recent -- and elite -- college football company.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/18/19

Steve Deace

My Early Signing Day thoughts on recruiting rankings, which are both overrated and underrated, depending on your program's expectations.

A Michigan Football Fan's Guide To The Next 9 Months

Steve Deace

Here's what awaits Michigan football fans each month between now and kickoff to the 2020 season.

Opinion Roundtable: What Kind Of Alabama Team Is Michigan Going To Face?

Brandon Brown

Michigan is facing Alabama in a couple of weeks but it's not exactly the Alabama team we've watched over the last several years.

Michigan Hockey All-Decade Team 2010-19

MichaelSpath

Over the past decade, 30 Michigan hockey players have been NHL Draft picks and 16 different players earned first- or second-team all-league honors. Let's take a look at the 10 players that elevated above the rest.