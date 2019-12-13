Wolverine Digest
Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Franz Wagner's Self Criticism

Brandon Brown

Freshman Franz Wagner has not been great this year — yet. Wagner has only played in six games since returning to action after breaking his wrist and he's still knocking the rust off. On the year, Wagner is averaging 7.7 points per contest on 15-of-43 (.349) shooting, including just 5-of-23 (.217) from distance. Still, head coach Juwan Howard has lauded Wagner during multiple press conferences and still sees great things for him.

"He's going to be one of the best to ever play at Michigan," Howard said about Wagner. "He's a fierce competitor and a skilled wing at 6-9. He's a smart, high-IQ player and he can shoot the ball very well from the outside. He's a basketball genius."

Howard clearly has a lot of confidence in Wagner and that should allow the freshman to come along in time. The young guard is struggling a bit and no one is tougher on Wagner than Wagner himself. Howard touched on that and also explained how he helps keep Wagner's chin up.

Brown's Breakdown

I've put out several content pieces over the last week or two praising Wagner and, like Howard, I'll stand by them. I still think he's going to be special and I've seen enough flashes that make him look like a future star. He's not there yet, and despite what Howard said today, I think he is pressing a bit. 

He's not doing anything dumb but you can tell he's getting frustrated at himself because of the mistakes he's made. As long as he remains confident, keeps shooting and getting into basketball shape, he'll be just fine.

How good do you think Wagner will be this year? How difficult do you think it is for a freshman in Wagner's shoes? Comment below!!!

Basketball

