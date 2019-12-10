Wolverine Digest
I Think Franz Wagner Is Ready To Explode

Brandon Brown

Michigan freshman Franz Wagner missed the first four games of the season but has now started five in a row and played his best game yet against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night. Wagner scored 18 points, including nine from the free throw line and was once again a presence on the defensive end of the floor and as a rebounder.

At 6-9, Wagner is a real problem. He can start his drive from the top of the key, dribble twice and finish high above the rim because of his athleticism and length. He's also got legitimate NBA range from three-point land despite shooting just a shade over 26 percent from distance. He still hasn't shot the ball well overall but you can tell the rust if falling away. 

Brown's Breakdown

I absolutely love Wagner's game. I think he's going to be a game changer down the stretch and might end up being the leading scorer pretty regularly. If he can start knocking down outside shots with more consistency and rounds into basketball shape allowing him to driver harder and run the floor with more vigor, watch out.

Wagner already does look more confident with each passing game in terms of taking defenders off the dribble, putting up shots from the outside and getting more in the mix around the rim, both on offense and defense. He says that his wrist is 100 percent and that he doesn't really think about it, but he might. It's hard to miss six weeks of basketball with a fracture on your shooting hand and then just jump right into 30-plus minutes per night. It's natural to hesitate in certain situations but that'll eventually fade. 

All in all, Wagner is special. He has an extremely high IQ, a rare combination of length and skill and is a better athlete than you'd think by looking at his lanky frame. When it all clicks it's going to be a thing of beauty and he seemed closer last week against Iowa than he has all season. 

How good do you think Wagner can be? What will be be doing by the end of the year?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/10/19

Steve Deace
If Shea Patterson could get a NCAA waiver and a 5th season, should he want it? Better yet, should Michigan want it?

How Do You Feel About Michigan Facing Alabama In The Citrus Bowl?

Brandon Brown
Michigan will take on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl and people seem to have pretty strong opinions about it.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/09/19

Steve Deace
The keyboard commandos got their wish, and Michigan will now close its meh 2019 football season with Ohio State and Alabama. Be careful what you wish for.

Michigan vs. Alabama Citrus Bowl Preview

Steve Deace
Two of college football's greatest programs, Michigan and Alabama, will square off in the 2020 Citrus Bowl for only the 5th time ever.

Questions We're Asking Following A Weekend Of Hoops, Hockey & Football

MichaelSpath
In a busy weekend of football, basketball and hockey, we take a look at three stories emerging for each of Michigan's Big 3.

Ranking Big Ten Bowls From Most Buzz-worthy To The Least

Steve Deace
Ranking the interest in all nine Big Ten bowl games from most buzz-worthy to the least.

Analysis: Five-Star Hoops Commitment Isaiah Todd Still Mulling Future

MichaelSpath
In an interview with Rivals.com published Monday, Michigan 2020 five-star pledge Isaiah Todd wouldn't commit to playing for the Wolverines next year.

2019 Review: Michigan's Slow Start Vs. Middle Tennessee Forecast Future Struggles

MichaelSpath
In a series before the bowl game, we look back at Michigan's 2019 regular season and what each game revealed in hindsight about the Wolverines.

Video: Urban Meyer Breaks Down Michigan's Defensive Breakdowns

Steve Deace
The former Ohio State coach points out how his successor beat Michigan, as well as how Michigan helped the Buckeyes' cause.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: December 8, 2019

Brandon Brown
Michigan basketball is now 8-1 after a gauntlet of a schedule because of key performances of a few players.