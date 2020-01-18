Five Takeaways: Michigan Drops A Tough One In Iowa City

Michigan has now tried five times this season to win on the road and has come up short each time. Michigan played from behind for most of the game, took the lead midway through the second half, but then fell behind again and couldn't scratch back to the top, ultimately losing 90-83. Here are five things that stuck out in the win over the Hawkeyes.

1. The team really fought

After being down by double digits on several occasions, with Carver-Hawkeye Arena absolutely roaring, Michigan hung in there, battled back and eventually took the lead, even though it couldn't hold on down the stretch. Even with senior point guard Zavier Simpson on the bench for a large part of the first half with two fouls, Michigan's other guards, David DeJulius and especially Eli Brooks, carried the load and kept U-M in the game until the second half. Brooks remained hot scoring 25 points to lead the Wolverines. Even Juwan Howard showed more fight than normal picking up a technical foul in the second half. At the moment of the tech it hurt U-M via the foul line, but it seemed to inject some energy into his Wolverines who took the lead not long after the T. All in all, Michigan showed a ton of resolve by keeping it together and close against a good Iowa team in their house. Unfortunately, close only works in horseshoes and hand grenades.

2. Michigan needs Eli Brooks to be a scorer every night

Brooks was on fire for much of the game and led Michigan with 25 points and really kept the Wolverines in the game. He knocked down five 3-pointers and looked like he might even carry U-M to a victory in the second half, but the team ultimately fell a bit short. When he's off, Michigan usually loses. When he's on, Michigan usually wins, but not tonight. Luka Garza, Joe Weiskamp and CJ Fredrick were too much to handle and Iowa really fed off of its home crowd tonight.

3. The Big Ten is a monster for road teams

With Michigan falling to Iowa in Iowa City, Big Ten teams are now 6-37 on the road this year. It doesn't seem to matter if it's Michigan State, Maryland or the Wolverines playing on the road, each solid team in the conference has fallen to a team it can beat. Michigan is now 1-1 against the Hawkeyes this year, winning at home and losing on the road, which is a trend we'll probably see a lot over the course of the season.

4. The free throw discrepancy was massive

In an extremely close, back-and-forth game, free throws can be the difference, and when one team shoots 25 more than the other, it's worth mentioning. I never get hung up on how a game is officiated because too many things happen over the course of a basketball game, but the foul difference between U-M and Iowa was simply staggering. The Hawkeyes went 27-for-30 from the stripe, while Michigan went just 4-for-5. That is pretty ridiculous in a physical matchup that included a lot of action in the post on both ends of the floor.

5. Austin Davis has become a dependable backup big

Davis only played 12 minutes but he made them count. He went 2-for-3 from the floor scoring four points and definitely made Luka Garza feel him. Davis did pick up four personal fouls, but he earned them. As Garza hits the ice bath tonight or tomorrow, he's going to see that big maize 51. Davis is never going to be the go-to guy for Michigan, but he's now dependable as a defender, rebounder, big body and can even go get a few buckets.

