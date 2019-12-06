Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa

Wolverine Digest
Brandon Brown

On the season, No. 4 Michigan is sitting at 7-1 with a loss to No. 1 Louisville in their house, while Iowa is currently 6-2 with losses to DePaul and San Diego State, who are both quality programs. On paper, Michigan is the better team and is favored by seven, but Iowa always seems to have a few pesky wins in them. It'll be tough for the Hawkeyes in Ann Arbor, so here's how we see it playing out.

Brandon Brown

There's no way Michigan shoots as poorly as it did against Louisville, which obviously will result in a more efficient night and a lot more points. The Wolverines can score in bunches and Iowa doesn't play very good defense. Throw in the fact that U-M is back at home for the Big Ten opener and I think you have a formula for a lot of maize and blue success. 

It's really hard to predict basketball scores and spreads, but I think Michigan will cover against a beat up Iowa team that doesn't defend particularly well.

Michigan 75, Iowa 62

Steve Deace

I think it's a lead pipe lock Michigan shoots a lot better, because just like there's regression to the mean, there's progression to the mean as well. Plus, Iowa doesn't have the length and quickness to harass Michigan defensively like Louisville did. Throw in Michigan's first home game in a couple of weeks, and this is a good spot for the Wolverines. 

But don't over look the Hawkeyes, whose only two losses are to teams still undefeated. They don't play much defense, but they have plenty of shot-makers. Especially if Jordan Bohannon, still recovering from major hip surgery, is able to go in back-to-back games. But in the end, I think the Wolverines have too much quickness and win somewhere right around the point spread, 78-69. 

Michigan 78, Iowa 69

Michael Spath

I am confident Michigan will come out a more confident team tonight than what we saw Tuesday in Louisville, however, Iowa has a very experienced backcourt that could cause some issues for U-M’s relatively inexperienced guards (after Zavier Simpson). U-M gets the win but it’s not as pretty as victories in the Bahamas as some shooting woes linger. 

Michigan 68, Iowa 62

What say you? How do you think the game will go tonight? Who wins and what's your final score prediction? Comment below!!!

