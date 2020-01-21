BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up 2020 Commitment From Jace Howard

In a move that shouldn't surprise many people, Hollywood (Fla.) University School three-star small forward Jace Howard has committed to his father and Michigan. Howard had a top three consisting of the Wolverines, Princeton and Brown but seemed like a lock to end up in the 2020 class with his pops running the program.

The 6-7, 200-pounder is considered the No. 88 small forward in the country according to 247Sports.com and the No. 22 player in the state of Florida.

Back in September, Howard spent the weekend in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit and really started to see himself as a Wolverine after that trip.

"I was able to see the culture Michigan has around the sports teams and the school in itself," Howard told 247Sports.com. "So, yeah, it was a big weekend on impacting my decision."

Howard becomes the fifth commitment in the 2020 class, joining four-star guard Zeb Jackson, four-star center Hunter Dickinson, four-star forward Terrance Williams and five-star forward Isaiah Todd. Even before Howard's commitment, the Wolverines had the No. 4 class in the country according to 247Sports.com behind only blue bloods Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina.

