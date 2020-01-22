WolverineDigest
Video: Jon Teske Addresses Defensive Performances, Approach

Brandon Brown

Senior center Jon Teske isn't alone on the defensive end of the basketball court but he's been the main defender against some very talented big men who have had career nights against him and the Wolverines. 

Iowa's Luka Garza scored 44 and 33 in two matchups against Teske. Purdue's Trevion Williams dropped a career-high 36, albeit in a loss. Minnesota's Daniel Oturu poured in 30 in a big home win for the Gophers. Big men scoring a lot of points has become a trend and people are talking, so I asked Teske about it directly.

What have you seen from Teske? What would you like to see different from him and Michigan defensively? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

MORandy

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

TheBigLebowski10

Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Isaiah Livers' Mindset While Being Injured

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and it's starting to weigh on him.

Brandon Brown

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

Bringo1

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Steve Deace

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and may miss tomorrow's contest against Penn State.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Penn State

Michigan should get a win against Penn State at home but no games in the Big Ten are gimmes.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why Eli Brooks, Team Are So Confident

Even though Michigan is on a bit of a skid right now, they are still an extremely confident and positive bunch per Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Breaking Down Michigan Football's New Assistant Coach Hires

Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh have added Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop to the defensive staff.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/21/20

A couple of follow-up notes on the debut edition of my Team Total Talent Ratings for the 2020 college football season.

Steve Deace