Video: Jon Teske Addresses Defensive Performances, Approach

Senior center Jon Teske isn't alone on the defensive end of the basketball court but he's been the main defender against some very talented big men who have had career nights against him and the Wolverines.

Iowa's Luka Garza scored 44 and 33 in two matchups against Teske. Purdue's Trevion Williams dropped a career-high 36, albeit in a loss. Minnesota's Daniel Oturu poured in 30 in a big home win for the Gophers. Big men scoring a lot of points has become a trend and people are talking, so I asked Teske about it directly.

