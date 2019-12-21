Video & Analysis: Jon Teske Talks Being Focal Point On Offense

Senior center Jon Teske was never the go-to guy under John Beilein but he sort of is under Juwan Howard. The 7-footer is certainly Plan A against undersized teams, and U-M has faced several of those this year. Today against Presbyterian, Teske was able to score 15 points on an efficient 6-for-9 from the floor and grab seven rebounds. The senior big man talked about his role and his confidence after another solid outing.

Brown's Breakdown

Teske has certainly been reliable at least in terms of getting a good shot against just about anyone. Against undersized teams like Presbyterian, he's been able to do whatever he wants.

The problem this year has been when Teske faces another sizable big wit some ability. Iowa's Luka Garza went off for 44 points and Illinois' Kofi Coburn scored 19 and was a monster on the glass against the Wolverines. Obviously that wasn't all against Teske, but a big chunk of it was.

Still, I really like what Teske has done this year. You get the sense that if Michigan needs or wants a quick two, the guards can dump it down to him and he can go get you a bucket. It didn't feel that way in year's past. He's a little up and down when it comes to playing big and with physicality, but I really like what he does on offense.

