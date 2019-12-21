Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video & Analysis: Jon Teske Talks Being Focal Point On Offense

Brandon Brown

Senior center Jon Teske was never the go-to guy under John Beilein but he sort of is under Juwan Howard. The 7-footer is certainly Plan A against undersized teams, and U-M has faced several of those this year. Today against Presbyterian, Teske was able to score 15 points on an efficient 6-for-9 from the floor and grab seven rebounds. The senior big man talked about his role and his confidence after another solid outing.

Brown's Breakdown

Teske has certainly been reliable at least in terms of getting a good shot against just about anyone. Against undersized teams like Presbyterian, he's been able to do whatever he wants. 

The problem this year has been when Teske faces another sizable big wit some ability. Iowa's Luka Garza went off for 44 points and Illinois' Kofi Coburn scored 19 and was a monster on the glass against the Wolverines. Obviously that wasn't all against Teske, but a big chunk of it was.

Still, I really like what Teske has done this year. You get the sense that if Michigan needs or wants a quick two, the guards can dump it down to him and he can go get you a bucket. It didn't feel that way in year's past. He's a little up and down when it comes to playing big and with physicality, but I really like what he does on offense.

What do you think of Teske's game? What can he do better once Big Ten play resumes? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Five Takeaways: Michigan Beats Up On Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Michigan was a massive favorite over the Blue Hose and it played out that way on the floor in XX-XX win for the Wolverines.

Video: Franz Wagner Talks Confidence Level, Juwan Howard's Endorsement

Brandon Brown

Franz Wagner has had some high highs and low lows this season but his confidence has remained steady.

Video: Isaiah Livers Talks Missed Opportunities Against Oregon, Fixing Them Moving Forward

Brandon Brown

Michigan struggled to shoot it against Oregon and Isaiah Livers knows why. He talks about that and more ahead of the Presbyterian game.

Video: Juwan Howard's Scouting Report On Presbyterian

Brandon Brown

Michigan is a massive favorite over Presbyterian but as Juwan Howard likes to say, "We respect all opponents."

Listen: Brushed Off By OSU, MSU, Dan Dierdorf Became A Michigan Legend

MichaelSpath

In this week's #GameOfMyLife Dan Dierdorf discusses how he ended up at Michigan, his father-son-like relationship with Bo Schembechler, blocking for Ron Johnson and more.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/20/19

Steve Deace

I'm here to welcome Dan Villari to Michigan, for as a lowly and lightly-recruited 3-star quarterback he's in some recent -- and elite -- college football company.

Opinion Roundtable: What Kind Of Alabama Team Is Michigan Going To Face?

Brandon Brown

Michigan is facing Alabama in a couple of weeks but it's not exactly the Alabama team we've watched over the last several years.

Michigan Basketball All-Decade Team 2010-19

MichaelSpath

Two Final Fours, four Big Ten titles, eight NCAA appearances. It was a great decade for Michigan basketball. We present our All-Decade Team.

Michigan Continues To Look For A Superstar Quarterback

Brandon Brown

As a former quarterback, Jim Harbaugh was viewed as a guru at the position before arriving in Ann Arbor.

Video: Juwan Howard Talks Bouncing Back After Tough Oregon Loss

Brandon Brown

Michigan had a week to think about its last-second loss to Oregon.