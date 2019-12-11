Video: Juwan Howard Consistently Aces Media Appearances

Juwan Howard is 8-1 as Michigan's head basketball coach but he's undefeated as a leader of men in terms of creating a culture, during press conferences and while speaking to the media during post game interviews. It's easy to impress people when you keep it real and because he's such a genuine dude, it doesn't fade.

His personality and approach are going to pay massive dividends on the recruiting trail and should also keep team morale high throughout the ups and downs of individual games and over the course of the season. It's still early in his career, but Howard has surpassed every expectation that existed when he was hired.

What has impressed you most about Howard? How good can he be this year and moving forward? Comment below!!!