Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard Consistently Aces Media Appearances

Brandon Brown

Juwan Howard is 8-1 as Michigan's head basketball coach but he's undefeated as a leader of men in terms of creating a culture, during press conferences and while speaking to the media during post game interviews. It's easy to impress people when you keep it real and because he's such a genuine dude, it doesn't fade. 

His personality and approach are going to pay massive dividends on the recruiting trail and should also keep team morale high throughout the ups and downs of individual games and over the course of the season. It's still early in his career, but Howard has surpassed every expectation that existed when he was hired.

What has impressed you most about Howard? How good can he be this year and moving forward? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/10/19

Steve Deace
5 0

If Shea Patterson could get a NCAA waiver and a 5th season, should he want it? Better yet, should Michigan want it?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/11/19

Steve Deace
0

Previewing Michigan's Big Ten road opener at Illinois, and we've already seen how treacherous Big Ten road games will be this season.

How Do You Feel About Michigan Facing Alabama In The Citrus Bowl?

Brandon Brown
5 0

Michigan will take on Alabama in the Citrus Bowl and people seem to have pretty strong opinions about it.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/09/19

Steve Deace
6 0

The keyboard commandos got their wish, and Michigan will now close its meh 2019 football season with Ohio State and Alabama. Be careful what you wish for.

Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Turnovers, Short-Term Memory

Brandon Brown
0

Zavier Simpson is still Michigan's undisputed leader but he has had some turnover issues this season.

Video: Juwan Howard Continues To Compliment Freshman Franz Wagner

Brandon Brown
0

It hasn't all clicked for Franz Wagner just yet but Juwan Howard certainly seems to think it's coming.

Video: Jon Teske Talks Playing Against And Preparing For Bigs In The Big Ten

Brandon Brown
0

Jon Teske is going to face off against several very talented big men throughout Big Ten conference play.

Listen: Michigan Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Talks Struggles, Looks Ahead

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan hockey is off to a rocky start but head coach Mel Pearson is hoping it will turn around.

Analytics Tracker: Week 5 Statistical Deep Dive

Kevin Minor
0

Take a deep dive into Michigan's basketball roster and team through nine games.

I Think Franz Wagner Is Ready To Explode

Brandon Brown
0

Freshman Franz Wagner has gotten better and better as he's gotten more comfortable