Video: Juwan Howard Takes An Entertaining Walk Down Memory Lane

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard was asked about his early days in the NBA, back to the 1996 season specifically, which gave him a chance to relive some moments that shaped him into who he is today.

Brown's Breakdown

Howard's approach to everything basketball related allowed him to carve out a 19-year NBA career, seven-year tenure as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat and now a shot as the head man at U-M. The way he spoke about himself and those early stages of his career make it easy to understand why his players like him so much. It also gives you a peek at what his program is going to be like at Michigan.

What do you remember about Juwan Howard as a college and/or NBA player? How do you think that shaped him as a coach? Comment below!!!