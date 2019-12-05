Wolverine Digest
Video: Juwan Howard Takes An Entertaining Walk Down Memory Lane

Brandon Brown

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard was asked about his early days in the NBA, back to the 1996 season specifically, which gave him a chance to relive some moments that shaped him into who he is today. 

Howard's approach to everything basketball related allowed him to carve out a 19-year NBA career, seven-year tenure as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat and now a shot as the head man at U-M. The way he spoke about himself and those early stages of his career make it easy to understand why his players like him so much. It also gives you a peek at what his program is going to be like at Michigan.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace
Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Michigan's Most Desirable Bowl Opponent: USC Or Alabama

MichaelSpath
Michigan will learn its bowl fate Sunday Dec. 8, but speculation has run rampant that the Wolverines could meet USC, Alabama, Auburn or Kentucky. The fans have a clear top two.

True Or False: How The Fans See Michigan's Regular Season, Don Brown

Brandon Brown
Michigan will still play a bowl game but the regular season is in the books.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/04/19

Steve Deace
Why Michigan and Wisconsin's bowl fates seem aligned, with the Citrus Bowl hanging in the balance.

Opinion Roundtable: Was Michigan's 2019 Regular Season A Success Or A Failure?

Brandon Brown
Michigan finished the year 9-3 but lost its three toughest games.

Analysis: Josh Uche Declares For NFL Draft

MichaelSpath
Michigan senior linebacker Josh Uche announced on Twitter this evening he will forego his final season for a shot in the NFL.

Analysis: LB Jordan Anthony To Enter Transfer Portal

MichaelSpath
According to multiple reports Michigan redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony will enter the transfer portal.