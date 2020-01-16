Wolverine Digest
Video: CJ Baird Gives Details Practicing Defense, Defending Luka Garza, More

Brandon Brown

He might not play very much, but walk-on CJ Baird is definitely getting a lot out of his basketball experience at Michigan. After talking with him for about five minutes, it became clear that he is one of the most intelligent players on the roster and could probably run practice by himself.

Baird did a great job of explaining some defensive drills and approaches and also broke down how the Wolverines might be able to keep Iowa's Luka Garza in check better than they did last time.

What did you think of Baird's breakdown of defensive practice? What would you like to see against Garza tomorrow? Comment below!!!

Basketball

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

MORandy

Video: Bigger Ten On Passing Of All-Time Wolverine Great and More

This week's episode of the Bigger Ten show honors Bump Elliott and other recently-passed Big Ten luminaries, life on the road in conference hoops, and more.

Steve Deace

SirMalachi

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/16/20

The penultimate of my top 10 Michigan sports predictions for 2020 is how I see the Michigan football season turning out.

Steve Deace

marlonmdg

Listen: Grading Jim Harbaugh Through Five Years

Jim Harbaugh has been good, not great, during his tenure at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

marlonmdg

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 16th

According to the only poll that matters -- the NCAA's NET rankings, which use a combination of analytics and strength of schedule to select and seed the tournament field come Selection Sunday.

Steve Deace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/15/20

Our 2020 Michigan sports predictions continue with one more about Juwan Howard's first full recruiting class.

Steve Deace

42buck

Listen: Putting A Bow On Michigan's 2019 Football Season

Michigan finished the year at 9-4 and has to rebuild several parts of its roster heading into the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

SirMalachi

Just Stop It. Please.

From leaders and best to whiners and pathetic.

Steve Deace

dieseldub

Michigan Assistant Anthony Campanile Headed To The NFL

Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile is leaving U-M for the NFL.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...Juwan Howard As A Recruiter

I thought Juwan Howard would recruit well, but he's already elite.

Brandon Brown