Video: CJ Baird Gives Details Practicing Defense, Defending Luka Garza, More

He might not play very much, but walk-on CJ Baird is definitely getting a lot out of his basketball experience at Michigan. After talking with him for about five minutes, it became clear that he is one of the most intelligent players on the roster and could probably run practice by himself.

Baird did a great job of explaining some defensive drills and approaches and also broke down how the Wolverines might be able to keep Iowa's Luka Garza in check better than they did last time.

