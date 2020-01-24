Video: Juwan Howard Comments On Zavier Simpson's Role, Workload

In Michigan's loss against Penn State, senior point guard Zavier Simpson played 40 minutes and shot the ball a career-high 23 times. If I'm an opposing head coach, I don't mind Simpson shooting the ball that much. In fact, I'd much rather have him doing that than dishing out 10-plus assists.

Juwan Howard was asked about Simpson's workload since the point guard has played at least 40 minutes in three of his last four games (Simpson played a whopping 49 minutes in the double overtime victory over Purdue).

Howard obviously doesn't seem worried about the usage but Michigan is on a three-game losing streak. Simpson's minutes aren't the reason for the skid but you wonder if a change could spark some different results.

Would you keep playing Simpson a ton of minutes or would you give him a rest and let some other guys carry the load a bit? Comment below!!!