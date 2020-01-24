WolverineDigest
Video: Juwan Howard Comments On Zavier Simpson's Role, Workload

Brandon Brown

In Michigan's loss against Penn State, senior point guard Zavier Simpson played 40 minutes and shot the ball a career-high 23 times. If I'm an opposing head coach, I don't mind Simpson shooting the ball that much. In fact, I'd much rather have him doing that than dishing out 10-plus assists. 

Juwan Howard was asked about Simpson's workload since the point guard has played at least 40 minutes in three of his last four games (Simpson played a whopping 49 minutes in the double overtime victory over Purdue). 

Howard obviously doesn't seem worried about the usage but Michigan is on a three-game losing streak. Simpson's minutes aren't the reason for the skid but you wonder if a change could spark some different results. 

Would you keep playing Simpson a ton of minutes or would you give him a rest and let some other guys carry the load a bit? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/24/20

If tomorrow's game against Illinois were football, we'd call it a helmet game.

Steve Deace

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 24th

As determined by the NCAA's NET rankings. The only rankings that truly matter, because the select and seed the NCAA Tournament field.

Steve Deace

Listen: Looking Ahead To Michigan vs. Illinois

Michigan lost to Illinois in Champaign but has a chance at revenge tomorrow in Ann Arbor.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/23/20

This one stat perfectly explains what's gone wrong for Michigan basketball since the Battle for Atlantis.

Steve Deace

Video: Bigger Ten Takes First Look At 2020 College Football Rosters

This week's Bigger Ten episode takes a first look at 2020 college football rosters, and has the latest on a grueling Big Ten basketball schedule.

Steve Deace

Listen: Discussing The Level Of Concern For Michigan To Make The Tournament

Michigan basketball is reeling and might be about a loss away from officially being on the bubble.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The State Of Michigan Basketball

With Michigan on a three-game losing streak, I'm pretty concerned about how things look right now.

Brandon Brown

Video: Nick Granowicz Honors Mother With Star Performance At Penn State

After his mom passed away this summer, freshman forward Nick Granowicz had a career night on his mother's birthday.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback

There are three reasons why, plus the latest on Michigan football and basketball.

Steve Deace

