Video: Jon Teske On Challenge Of Playing At Louisville

Brandon Brown

Michigan is off to a 7-0 start and senior center Jon Teske is a big reason why. He, along with senior Zavier Simpson and junior Isaiah Livers, will be tasked with keeping their team on track later tonight against Louisville in their house. The team did well on a neutral court against three good teams in Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga, but Teske knows that a true road game against the No. 1 team in the country is a different animal.

How would you grade Teske through seven games? How important is he to Michigan's success this year? Comment below!!!

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
22 0

When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
15 0

What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Future Of The Game Looks Bleak For Michigan Football

MichaelSpath
22 0

Michigan wasted another opportunity to make up ground on Ohio State, and might have even fallen further behind the rival Buckeyes.

Michigan Fans: Demand Change Or Wait It Out?

MichaelSpath
18 0

As far as I see it, Michigan fans have three (maybe four) options as it relates to the state of the program and its relation to Ohio State and winning the Big Ten.

What Can Michigan Do?

Brandon Brown
7 0

Michigan just got pounded by Ohio State again and now has to pick up the pieces. How can they do it?

BREAKING: Michigan Basketball Up To No. 4 In AP Poll

Brandon Brown
1 0

Michigan jumps deep into the top 25 after two top-ten wins in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Video: Jim Harbaugh Attempts To Explain Embarrassing Loss To Ohio State

Brandon Brown
7 0

Michigan got beat down by Ohio State again and now Jim Harbaugh has to pick up the pieces.

Same As It Ever Was

Steve Deace
10 0

Michigan is dominated by Ohio State, again. The Buckeyes are superior in every way, again. And it may never change.

Reactions & Analysis: Mistake-Plagued Game Costs Michigan Against OSU

MichaelSpath
10 0

Michigan needed to play a perfect game against Ohio State. It fell far from doing so in a 56-27 loss.