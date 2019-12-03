Video: Jon Teske On Challenge Of Playing At Louisville

Michigan is off to a 7-0 start and senior center Jon Teske is a big reason why. He, along with senior Zavier Simpson and junior Isaiah Livers, will be tasked with keeping their team on track later tonight against Louisville in their house. The team did well on a neutral court against three good teams in Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga, but Teske knows that a true road game against the No. 1 team in the country is a different animal.

