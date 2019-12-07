Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Lauds Play Of Reserves

Michigan opened up conference play with a 103-91 win over Iowa and the bench was a big reason why. Guys like sophomore Brandon Johns, senior Austin Davis and even sophomore Colin Castleton, who left the game with an injury, stepped up in a big way and helped Michigan hold off the Hawkeyes. Juwan Howard could not have been more complimentary of Johns and Davis and clearly gets a ton of joy out of watching his players succeed.

Brown's Breakdown

Johns finished the night with 12 points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end, while making several hustle plays as well. Davis played 10 very productive minutes and finished with eight points and three rebounds while Jon Teske watched from the sidelines with foul trouble.

Sophomore David DeJulius has been the leader of the bench mob this year as well and Castleton has also provided a spark at times. The bottom line is that Howard now has several guys he can count on who don't start, which is going to be very important as the season progresses.

I see great things coming from all three sophomores — Johns, DeJulius and Castleton. They all have shown flashes of being special players who can really do it all. Johns is probably the most athletic play on the team, DeJulius might be the most aggressive scorer and Castleton is much more versatile than Teske on both ends of the floor. By the time the season is over, those three guys could be some of the more game-ready sophomores in the country, which is huge come tourney time.

