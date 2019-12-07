Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Lauds Play Of Reserves

Brandon Brown

Michigan opened up conference play with a 103-91 win over Iowa and the bench was a big reason why. Guys like sophomore Brandon Johns, senior Austin Davis and even sophomore Colin Castleton, who left the game with an injury, stepped up in a big way and helped Michigan hold off the Hawkeyes. Juwan Howard could not have been more complimentary of Johns and Davis and clearly gets a ton of joy out of watching his players succeed.

Brown's Breakdown

Johns finished the night with 12 points and eight rebounds, including five on the offensive end, while making several hustle plays as well. Davis played 10 very productive minutes and finished with eight points and three rebounds while Jon Teske watched from the sidelines with foul trouble. 

Sophomore David DeJulius has been the leader of the bench mob this year as well and Castleton has also provided a spark at times. The bottom line is that Howard now has several guys he can count on who don't start, which is going to be very important as the season progresses.

I see great things coming from all three sophomores — Johns, DeJulius and Castleton. They all have shown flashes of being special players who can really do it all. Johns is probably the most athletic play on the team, DeJulius might be the most aggressive scorer and Castleton is much more versatile than Teske on both ends of the floor. By the time the season is over, those three guys could be some of the more game-ready sophomores in the country, which is huge come tourney time.  

Which bench player stood out most to you? How far can this team go with the bench playing like that? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/05/19

Steve Deace
17 0

Should Don Brown stay or should he go? We look at the pros and cons of each, and then ask you what you think.

Michigan's Most Desirable Bowl Opponent: USC Or Alabama

MichaelSpath
9 0

Michigan will learn its bowl fate Sunday Dec. 8, but speculation has run rampant that the Wolverines could meet USC, Alabama, Auburn or Kentucky. The fans have a clear top two.

Live Game Day Updates: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Brandon Brown
155 0

If you want to talk about The Game, this is where to do it.

The Problem Is Harbaugh

Steve Deace
21 0

What remains to be seen is if he can now become the solution.

Five Takeaways: Michigan Defeats Iowa To Start Big Ten Play

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan is 1-0 in the conference after defeating Iowa XX-XX.

Staff Score Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa

Brandon Brown
0

The Wolverines are favored by seven over the Hawkeyes at home and seem to have the right kind of team to get it done.

Talking Points: Michigan Basketball Pre- & Post-Op Of A Cold Night In Louisville

Kevin Minor
0

Michigan basketball has to respond in a big way to get the Big Ten season off to a good start after a terrible shooting performance against Louisville.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/02/19

Steve Deace
22 0

When it comes to Michigan football, if at first you don't succeed...lower your expectations.

Analysis: LB Jordan Anthony To Enter Transfer Portal

MichaelSpath
1 0

According to multiple reports Michigan redshirt sophomore Jordan Anthony will enter the transfer portal.

True Or False: How The Fans See Michigan's Regular Season, Don Brown

Brandon Brown
2 0

Michigan will still play a bowl game but the regular season is in the books.