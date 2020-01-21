WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why Eli Brooks, Team Are So Confident

Brandon Brown

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard was asked how a guy like Eli Brooks can start the night against Iowa off 0-2 and then go on to score a career high 25 points without batting an eye. 

Howard's answer is exactly why his guys play with so much confidence and also gives you a look at why Howard is already dynamic as a recruiter. Players want to play for a coach like him.

Would you rather have a coach like Howard or someone more rigid? What do you think this team will do down the stretch? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

by

haulinoats

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

by

WolverineinNC

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Steve Deace

by

SteveDeace

Listen: Breaking Down Michigan Football's New Assistant Coach Hires

Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh have added Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop to the defensive staff.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/21/20

A couple of follow-up notes on the debut edition of my Team Total Talent Ratings for the 2020 college football season.

Steve Deace

Tampa Reporter Breaks Down The Brian Jean-Mary Hire

Brian Jean-Mary seems to check all of the boxes as an assistant coach.

Brandon Brown

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

BREAKING: Michigan Picks Up 2020 Commitment From Jace Howard

Jace Howard, son of basketball coach Juwan Howard, has committed to Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Running Backs In 2020: Will A True No. 1 Emerge?

We continue to look ahead to 2020 with our preview of Michigan's running backs, led by a pair of sophomores and a senior rejoining the team.

MichaelSpath

by

Motorcityfanman

Starkville Reporter Breaks Down Bob Shoop As A Coach, Recruiter, Man

On the surface, the Bob Shoop hire looks like a good one by Jim Harbaugh.

Brandon Brown