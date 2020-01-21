Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why Eli Brooks, Team Are So Confident

Michigan head basketball coach Juwan Howard was asked how a guy like Eli Brooks can start the night against Iowa off 0-2 and then go on to score a career high 25 points without batting an eye.

Howard's answer is exactly why his guys play with so much confidence and also gives you a look at why Howard is already dynamic as a recruiter. Players want to play for a coach like him.

