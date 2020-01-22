WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Isaiah Livers' Mindset While Being Injured

Brandon Brown

Anyone that has played basketball knows that injuries are a part of the game. Juwan Howard is a basketball lifer and certainly understands that staying healthy forever is impossible. 

Howard's most versatile player, junior forward Isaiah Livers, is dealing with a significant injury for the first time in his Michigan career and it's starting to weigh on him. Howard explained how the groin injury that has caused Livers to miss five games so far has had a pretty serious affect on the junior.

Livers even opened up in a way that really moved Howard. Coaches and players often have a strong bond and it seems that Howard and Livers do. 

Eventually Livers will make his way back to the court and his life will return to normal for him. Until then, Howard and the rest of the Wolverines are supporting Livers in every way possible and trying to make his recovery as seamless as possible.

When do you think Livers will return? How good will he be once he's back on the court? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: What Does Jim Harbaugh Have To Do To Win Back Frustrated Fans?

Michael Spath and Brandon Brown discuss Jim Harbaugh's future among the fanbase.

Brandon Brown

by

TheBigLebowski10

Nothing To See Here

The team, the team, the team used to mean something at Michigan. It doesn't anymore.

MichaelSpath

by

Bringo1

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/20/20

We’ve reached another benchmark I never would’ve believed five years ago.

Steve Deace

by

SteveDeace

Video: Juwan Howard Updates Isaiah Livers' Status

Isaiah Livers has now missed five games and may miss tomorrow's contest against Penn State.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Breaks Down Penn State

Michigan should get a win against Penn State at home but no games in the Big Ten are gimmes.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Explains Why Eli Brooks, Team Are So Confident

Even though Michigan is on a bit of a skid right now, they are still an extremely confident and positive bunch per Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Breaking Down Michigan Football's New Assistant Coach Hires

Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh have added Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop to the defensive staff.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/21/20

A couple of follow-up notes on the debut edition of my Team Total Talent Ratings for the 2020 college football season.

Steve Deace

Tampa Reporter Breaks Down The Brian Jean-Mary Hire

Brian Jean-Mary seems to check all of the boxes as an assistant coach.

Brandon Brown

In Defense Of The Cheaters, Sort Of

Friends, fellow Wolverines, countrymen, lend me your ears. I come not to bury the cheaters, but to praise them. Sort of.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess