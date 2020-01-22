Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Isaiah Livers' Mindset While Being Injured

Anyone that has played basketball knows that injuries are a part of the game. Juwan Howard is a basketball lifer and certainly understands that staying healthy forever is impossible.

Howard's most versatile player, junior forward Isaiah Livers, is dealing with a significant injury for the first time in his Michigan career and it's starting to weigh on him. Howard explained how the groin injury that has caused Livers to miss five games so far has had a pretty serious affect on the junior.

Livers even opened up in a way that really moved Howard. Coaches and players often have a strong bond and it seems that Howard and Livers do.

Eventually Livers will make his way back to the court and his life will return to normal for him. Until then, Howard and the rest of the Wolverines are supporting Livers in every way possible and trying to make his recovery as seamless as possible.

