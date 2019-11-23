Video & Analysis: Juwan Howard Talks Value Of Blowout Win

It's hard to imagine a basketball team learning much in a blowout win over a completely overmatched team, but Juwan Howard insists it can be done. After beating Houston Baptist 111-68, Howard is now tasked with turning the performance into a learning opportunity as the Wolverines prepare to take on much better teams next week in the Bahamas. Howard explained how he can use a massive blowout win constructively in order to get better.

Brown's Breakdown

I don’t think you can really find out exactly how good you are in a blowout win but I do think you can learn some things about your team.

Plenty of times in college basketball we see talented teams play down to their opponent, but Michigan definitely did not do that against Houston Baptist. Zavier Simpson was an absolute wizard, scoring 22 points and dishing out 14 assists. Isaiah liver set a career high with 24 points himself.

A lot of Juwan Howard’s young players got to play extended minutes including Colin Castleton, Cole Bajema and Brandon Johns. Castleton and Johns, along with the rest of the sophomore class, are going to be crucial once Big Ten play starts, so logging a lot of minutes, even against a weak opponent, is still valuable.

Next week in the Bahamas, Michigan will be tested and they will get a chance to see how good they really are. A tune up game like tonight's is great for confidence and allows the coaches to see what they've got with some of the younger guys and also gives the veterans a chance to really prove that they are the leaders of the team.

Throw in the fact that Howard played his entire roster, including several walk ons who actually scored some points, and you have a very successful outing. Those guys are the heartbeat of the team because they push the starters and other top players every day in practice. Giving them a chance to shine a little bit is always a good thing for team morale.

