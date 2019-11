Houston Baptist is 0-3 on the year and will likely be 0-4 after facing Michigan tonight. Still, Juwan Howard is very good at giving each opponent a lot of respect and he did that again with the Huskies. Howard broke down a few of Houston Baptist's strengths and gave a couple of hints as to how he plans to attack them.

How do you see the game playing out? What will be the main storyline? Comment below!!!