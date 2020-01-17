Staff Score Predictions: Michigan At Iowa

Wolverine Digest
Brandon Brown

Michigan basketball has a few very nice wins on neutral courts but has not picked up a win in a true road game yet. They'll get a shot later tonight at Iowa, which is obviously going to be a very tall task. 

In Ann Arbor back in early-December, Michigan defeated the Hawkeyes 103-91 but Iowa big man Luka Garza went off for 44 points. He'll definitely be the focal point again and, another big game for him, along with better contributions from a couple of his buddies this time, could very well result in another road loss for the Wolverines. 

Here's how we see the action playing out...

Brandon Brown

I'm going to go out on a limb and predict Michigan is going to win its first true road game of the season tonight in Iowa City. Even with Isaiah Livers out, I still think Michigan is the more talented team and it will show. 

Even though Juwan Howard said that the team is extremely confident, I'm sure they're aware that they haven't won on the road yet. That is exactly the kind of motivation that team leader Zavier Simpson needs and I see him having a big game especially with Iowa point guard Jordan Bohannon out. Simpson will take care of the ball, facilitate and even score on his own and push the Wolverines to victory.

Michigan 80, Iowa 76 

Steve Deace

Michigan just doesn’t win a lot in Iowa City, whether it’s at Kinnick or Carver-Hawkeye, so this is not the place for the Wolverines to go for their first road win of the season. I don’t think Isaiah Livers will play, and I don’t think the Wolverines can stop Luka Garza. Other than that, I’m really optimistic! 

I don’t give Michigan much of a chance to win outright, but would be encouraged going forward knowing that Juwan Howard and company spent the week making defensive adjustments. 

Iowa 78, Michigan 71 

Michael Spath

Until Isaiah Livers returns, Michigan is too short staffed to keep up offensively with teams like Iowa (No. 4 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency), especially on the road. Unless David DeJulius and Franz Wagner go off, to the tune of about 20 points apiece, and the Wolverines hit 40.0 percent of their threes tonight, I expect they will lose convincingly to this Hawkeye team. 

The good news for Michigan — their next eight games, with the exception perhaps of Michigan State at home, are all winnable. Five are at home and the two true road games are at hapless Northwestern and Nebraska. There's a neutral-site game at Madison Square Garden affair with Rutgers as well. If Michigan goes 6-2 over that stretch or better, they will set themselves up for a strong conference finish and solidify an NCAA Tournament berth. 

Iowa 84, Michigan 68 

What's your prediction for the game? What will be the key points to victory for Michigan? Comment below!!!

