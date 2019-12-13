Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Shooting Discrepancy At Home vs. On The Road

Michigan is 0-2 this year in true road games and it's because the Wolverines struggled mightily shooting the ball. In the losses to Louisville and Illinois, Michigan went 42-of-120 (35 percent) from the floor and lost the games by 15 and nine respectively. Head coach Juwan Howard addressed the issue during Friday's media session ahead of a home game against Oregon.

