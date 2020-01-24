WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Listen: Looking Ahead To Michigan vs. Illinois

Brandon Brown

Michigan is on a three-game skid but has a chance to right the ship in a big way against Illinois tomorrow in Ann Arbor. Juwan Howard is confident that he can get his guys back on track and isn't worried about his team's mindset or mentality as they prepare for a hot Illini team.

Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discussed Michigan's chances to get off the scneid against the a team currently firing on all cylinders.

Do you think Michigan can beat Illinois tomorrow? If so, what are the keys to victory? Comment below!!!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/24/20

If tomorrow's game against Illinois were football, we'd call it a helmet game.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/23/20

This one stat perfectly explains what's gone wrong for Michigan basketball since the Battle for Atlantis.

Steve Deace

by

allaguess

Listen: Discussing The Level Of Concern For Michigan To Make The Tournament

Michigan basketball is reeling and might be about a loss away from officially being on the bubble.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The State Of Michigan Basketball

With Michigan on a three-game losing streak, I'm pretty concerned about how things look right now.

Brandon Brown

Video: Nick Granowicz Honors Mother With Star Performance At Penn State

After his mom passed away this summer, freshman forward Nick Granowicz had a career night on his mother's birthday.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

by

J.P. in DC

Video: Michigan Podcast On Why Joe Milton Will Be Michigan's Starting Quarterback

There are three reasons why, plus the latest on Michigan football and basketball.

Steve Deace

by

Mdwalt

Listen: How Worrisome Are Michigan's Defensive Issues?

Michigan has now lost three games in a row and Juwan Howard is worried about his team's defensive approach.

Brandon Brown

Video: Bigger Ten Takes First Look At 2020 College Football Rosters

This week's Bigger Ten episode takes a first look at 2020 college football rosters, and has the latest on a grueling Big Ten basketball schedule.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Doesn't Understand Disconnect On Defense

Michigan lost by nine against Penn State at home and it definitely puzzled head coach Juwan Howard.

Brandon Brown