Michigan Basketball Recruit Comparison: Hunter Dickinson & Brook Lopez

Michigan picked up a commitment from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic four-star center Hunter Dickinson and landed a very large, very skilled big man in the process. Take a look at how Dickinson compares to Brook Lopez; the former Stanford Cardinal who was a five-star center coming out of Fresno (Calif.) San Joaquin Memorial in 2008.

Both On Film

Breakdown

Build wise the two are pretty comparable. Lopez has a more athletic build but was a bit smaller coming out of high school at 6-11, 215 pounds. Dickinson already measures 7-2, 255 pounds, which is closer to where Lopez is now (7-0, 270) more than 10 years into his NBA career.

Lopez's build allowed him to play with a bit more athleticism in high school but he was never viewed as a high flyer and definitely plays more below the rim than above it for someone his size. Dickinson is the same way. Despite being the tallest player on the floor, he does a lot of finger rolls and finesse finishes around the rim. He can get up and slam it with power with two hands easily, but he's definitely a guy who makes his money with skill, not hops or high-flying dunks.

As a high school player, Dickinson is probably more skilled than Lopez was, even though Lopez was the No. 10 player in the country and a five-star prospect. The game is different now, and Dickinson is a much more capable big in today's game. He's already able to step out and hit a three pointer, which Lopez didn't add to his repertoire until a few years ago as an NBA veteran. Dickinson is also a great passer for a young big man, which isn't something Lopez has ever been known for.

If Dickinson can be the kind of college player Lopez was, Michigan fans will be extremely happy. Lopez made an impact as a freshman but blew up as a sophomore. That season for the Cardinal, he averaged 19.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He then declared for the NBA Draft and was selected 10th overall by the New Jersey Nets. Dickinson is viewed as a potential future NBA player because of his size and skill, but he's going to have to make a big leap to make it into the top ten of the draft.

