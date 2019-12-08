Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: December 8, 2019

Just like we did with football, we'll be bringing a stock report each week for basketball. With Michigan sitting at 8-1 on the year, a lot of players are playing at a high level. Here's how we see the top six on the hardwood.

1. Checking in at No. 1 on our initial stock report for basketball is senior center Jon Teske. Michigan’s big man has been consistently good on both ends of the floor especially considering he’s been more of a focal point on offense. Teske has been on the bench at times with foul trouble but when he’s on the floor his impact is very noticeable. Through nine games, Teske is nearly averaging a double-double with 14.1 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest.

2. Junior guard/forward Isaiah Livers checks in at No. 2 as Michigan’s leader in minutes played and scoring, averaging 15.1 points per game. His new physique has allowed him to play 33.3 minutes per game, and the rest of his offseason work, that included honing his three-point shooting, has allowed him to knock down 24 three balls this year and shoot it at a 49-percent clip. His growth has turned him into a contender for team MVP. Both he and Teske are crucial to U-M’s success.

3. Senior point guard Zavier Simpson is Michigan’s unquestioned leader but he’s been a little loosey goosey this year in Juwan Howard’s free-flowing system. Simpson obviously has the ball more than any other player on the roster, but he’s got more than twice as many turnovers as anyone else (34). He’s also fouling more than he has in the past, which has forced him to the bench in a couple of contests. He’s shooting 43.5 percent from three, which is a very beneficial development, but he’s been a little careless throughout his last campaign.

4. One of the biggest surprises of the season has been the offensive emergence of junior guard Eli Brooks. The 6-1, 185-pounder has scored a career high 24 points twice this season and is averaging 11.7 points per game. He’s shooting 48.7 percent from three and has actually played more minutes than Zavier Simpson. He’s extremely valuable as a legitimate scoring option from his starting two spot and also plays some point guard when Simpson is on the bench.

5. As of Michigan’s most recent game, freshman Franz Wagner seems to have figured it out. He scored a career-high 18 points and made his way to the free throw line 10 times. He’s been good on defense this year and has made a habit out of tapping contested rebounds to his open teammates, but the offense has been rusty. Once the rust knocks off, look out. Wagner has been thrown into it quick, averaging 27.8 minutes per game, but it hasn’t been too much for him.

6. Rounding out our six pack of top performers is sophomore guard David DeJulius. The gritty guard has played close to starter’s minutes averaging 22.4 minutes of playing time per contest. He’s shooting 40.7 percent from three-point range and is averaging 7.4 points per game. He hasn’t been consistent game in and game out, but he’s shown that he can get to the basket, create his own shot and knock it down from long range. He’s going to continue getting better and is plenty talented and confident enough to pick up for Simpson whenever his number is called.

