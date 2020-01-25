Video: Juwan Howard Discusses Losing Late, Four-Game Losing Streak

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard was understandably pretty subdued during his postgame press conference after his team's two-point home loss to Illinois. This particular loss was especially tough for freshman Franz Wagner who missed two free throws down the stretch and also fumbled the ball out of bounds after a long pass on the final play of the game.

The Wolverines have now lost four in a row and Howard was asked how he intends to keep his team together during this tough time. Howard also explained that losses like this depict the beauty and pain of coaching college basketball.

