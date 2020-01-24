WolverineDigest
Video: Zavier Simpson Talks Message To Team After Penn State Loss, Illinois, More

Brandon Brown

Michigan has lost three games in a row including a home loss at the hands of Penn State most recently. After the game against the Nittany Lions, both head coach Juwan Howard and senior point guard Zavier Simpson had a message for the team.

On Friday during the regular pregame press conference, Simpson spoke about that message, his role within the offense, the upcoming matchup with Illinois and more. 

What do you think of Simpson's role within the offense as of late? Can Michigan beat Illinois tomorrow? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/24/20

If tomorrow's game against Illinois were football, we'd call it a helmet game.

Steve Deace

Big Ten Basketball Power Ratings: January 24th

As determined by the NCAA's NET rankings. The only rankings that truly matter, because the select and seed the NCAA Tournament field.

Steve Deace

Video: Juwan Howard Comments On Zavier Simpson's Role, Workload

Zavier Simpson has been playing a ton of minutes over the last four games.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Looking Ahead To Michigan vs. Illinois

Michigan lost to Illinois in Champaign but has a chance at revenge tomorrow in Ann Arbor.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/23/20

This one stat perfectly explains what's gone wrong for Michigan basketball since the Battle for Atlantis.

Steve Deace

Video: Bigger Ten Takes First Look At 2020 College Football Rosters

This week's Bigger Ten episode takes a first look at 2020 college football rosters, and has the latest on a grueling Big Ten basketball schedule.

Steve Deace

Listen: Discussing The Level Of Concern For Michigan To Make The Tournament

Michigan basketball is reeling and might be about a loss away from officially being on the bubble.

Brandon Brown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The State Of Michigan Basketball

With Michigan on a three-game losing streak, I'm pretty concerned about how things look right now.

Brandon Brown

Video: Nick Granowicz Honors Mother With Star Performance At Penn State

After his mom passed away this summer, freshman forward Nick Granowicz had a career night on his mother's birthday.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/22/20

It only took one day of Senior Bowl practices for Shea Patterson to already be generating drastically divisive opinions.

Steve Deace

